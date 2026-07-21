Soft Science Release New Single 'Understand' Ahead of Fifth Album 'Sand'

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Sacramento dream pop band SOFT SCIENCE has released a new single, Understand, the second preview from their forthcoming fifth album SAND, due out September 4 via Shelflife Records in North America and Spinout Nuggets in the UK. The track was inspired by vocalist Katie Haley's experiences raising teenage children, pairing melodic arrangements with themes of reassurance and resilience. It follows the earlier single Spinning and arrives ahead of a ten-song album the band describes as exploring memory, love, and change, more than a decade into a career that has included live sessions for KEXP and WFMU and appearances at New York Popfest and Paris Popfest.

A reflection on time, memory, and emotional patience, the song drifts through the feeling of carrying someone close even as years pass, holding onto their words like echoes that refuse to fade.

At its heart, Understand offers reassurance: when life becomes difficult, return to what is simple and true. Darkness may come, but so will another day—bringing space, breath, and the possibility that one day, everything will make sense.

Soft Science pairs shimmery atmosphere with a sense of restless momentum via their signature blend of dream pop, shoegaze and indie rock. The band is made up of longtime collaborators Katie Haley (lead vocals, percussion), Matt Levine (lead guitar), Ross Levine (guitar, backing vocals), Tony Cale (drums), Becky Cale (bass, backing vocals), and Hans Munz (atmospheric electronics), crafting immersive music defined by layered guitars, ethereal vocals, synth textures, and postpunk-influenced propulsion.

'As we were writing this song, Ross came up with the chorus 'and I know one day you'll understand'. It made me think about my kids, who are teens now. Your teens can be hard and the things you go through often feel very raw. I like to think that this is a song of encouragement to anyone who is going through something hard, but my teenagers were an inspiration,' says Katie Haley.

'The first verse is about how much I treasure them and the second verse is words of encouragement and reminders that you can get through hard things and sometimes we just need time to let things pass. It's good to learn how to give yourself a break. It can take time to 'understand' some of the things we go through in life and find a deeper meaning or pivot to find a better way to go. I hope the song brings that kind of comfort to those who hear it.'

Ross Levine adds, 'Writing 'Understand' started with the verse melody and figuring out the chords to go with it, but we tried not to always go with the obvious change, which I think gives a little more freshness and a sense of exploration while still being solidly pop.'

Understand arrives on the trail of the lead track, Spinning, a propulsive and emotionally charged track with an accompanying video by Matthew Maxwell, capturing the dizzying frustration of being caught in an emotional loop—repeating the same conversations, hoping to be heard, and wondering if anything is getting through.

Across the ten tracks on SAND, Soft Science expand their sound while retaining the melodic clarity and emotional resonance that define their work. The album explores impermanence—how love, memory, and identity shift under pressure—and what it means to keep choosing connection in a world with no guarantees. The band balances shimmering atmosphere with urgency and movement, shaping one of their most immersive and emotionally direct releases to date.

With ethereal vocals, twin 12-string guitars, bass, drums, and synthesizers, the band layers luminous melodies, celestial harmonies, and propulsive rhythms into lush, transportive songs. Soft Science pairs a bright melodic sensibility with a melancholy undertow, creating music that is both immediate and deeply atmospheric.

Soft Science's previous album was Lines (2023), preceded by Maps (2018), Detour (2013), and Highs and Lows (2011), along with singles including a split 7' with The Luxembourg Signal (2015), and The House of Love cover I Don't Know Why I Love You and their rendition of Northern Picture Library's Paris (both 2018).

The band has done live sessions at

, WFMU, and Part-Time Punks in Los Angeles, and has performed at New York Popfest, Paris Popfest, The Big Takeover's 35th Anniversary show, Schellraiser Festival, Tremolo Fest and Dreamgaze PDX, apart from select US and European shows.

As of July 21, Understand is available everywhere digitally, including Spotify, Apple Music and Bandcamp, where Spinning can also be found. The SAND album will be released on CD and vinyl via Shelflife Records (US) and Spinout Nuggets (UK) on September 4.

LYRICS

Day after day, Year after year, Time slips so easily

Words that you say, Ring in my ear, And keep you near to me

And I know one day you'll understand

When things get hard, go back to the start

You'll find the place to be

Night it will fall.

Another day will give you time to breathe

ALBUM CREDITS

Lyrics written by Katie Haley & Ross Levine

All songs written by Katie Haley, Ross Levine, Matt Levine, Becky Cale & Tony Cale

except 'Thread', 'Without' and 'Sway' are written by

Katie Haley, Ross Levine, Matt Levine, Becky Cale, Tony Cale & Hanz Munz

Katie Haley - vocals, percussion

Ross Levine - backing vocals, synths, additional guitars

Matt Levine - guitar

Becky Cale - bass guitar, backing vocals

Tony Cale - drums

Hans Munz - additional electronics

Recorded at Shattered Records and The Pool House

Engineered by Jack O'Donnell

Additional Engineering by Ross Levine

Mixed by Kev Bolus at OneEleven

Mastered by Antony Ryan at Red Red Paw

Produced by Soft Science

Artwork by John Conley

Vinyl UPC code 759159696649 / CD UPC code 759159696656

Keep up with Soft Science

SAND is scheduled for release on September 4 through Shelflife Records in North America and Spinout Nuggets in the UK.

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