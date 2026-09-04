Soft Science Releases Fifth Album SAND via Shelflife Records

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Northern California quintet Soft Science has released its fifth album, 'Sand', via Shelflife Records in North America and Spinout Nuggets in the UK. The record turns up the intensity without sacrificing the dreamlike quality that has long defined the band's music, moving between soaring guitars, sublime vocals, and driving rhythms - its sound euphoric one moment and unsettled the next.

Previewed by 'Spinning', 'Understand' and 'Fade', 'Sand' touches on relationship breakdowns, personal recovery, and memories that keep pulling the past into the present. Across the album's 10 tracks, Soft Science pair emotional subject matter with music that keeps pushing forward. Rather than treating heartbreak as a dead end, the album finds drama in the uncertainty that follows: what changes, what survives, and whether two people can find their way back to each other.

Building on the band's signature mix of dream pop, post-punk, shoegaze, and darkwave, the record is both intimate and expansive - rooted in melody, atmosphere, and emotional depth. Across the 10 songs, the band pairs shimmering textures with renewed urgency, delivering a dynamic and immersive record that is unmistakably Soft Science. 'Sand' explores the fragile, cyclical nature of love, tracing how relationships can shift beneath our feet while still offering moments of clarity, devotion, hope, and renewal.

The singles 'Spinning', 'Understand' and 'Fade' pair propulsive energy with ethereal vocals and luminous guitars, finding beauty in moments that inevitably slip away. 'Spinning' captures the frustration of being caught in a loop of recurring conversations and patterns. 'Understand' delivers a buoyant, Lush-infused burst of hope rooted in the healing passage of time. 'Fade' shifts into a more intimate yet expansive space, pairing a classic four-on-the-floor pulse with dreamy vocals and reflective lyrics about memory, change, and connection. Together, they showcase the creative blend of layered harmonies, cascading guitars, electronic textures, and hook-filled melodies that define the sound of 'Sand'.

Lyrically, throughout 'Sand' runs a strong sense of being stuck in cycles: spinning, circling, repeating old patterns, trying to be heard, trying to understand what went wrong. But it's not all bleak. The album strikes chords of tenderness and resilience, as evidenced by phrases like 'there is hope for us,' 'we find a way,' 'let in the light' and 'steady as we sway' - lyrics that create a push-pull dynamic between weariness and a stubborn belief that connection and perseverance can still produce a better tomorrow.

Soft Science features Katie Haley (lead vocals, percussion), brothers Matt Levine (lead guitar) and Ross Levine (guitar, backing vocals), partners Tony Cale (drums) and Becky Cale (bass, backing vocals), along with frequent collaborator Hans Munz (electronics). Built around ethereal vocals, twin 12-string guitars, bass, drums and synthesizers, the band creates lush, transportive songs that balance melody, harmony, and rhythm.

Soft Science's latest album 'Lines' (2023) was preceded by 'Maps' (2018), 'Detour' (2013), and 'Highs and Lows' (2011), along with a split 7” with The Luxembourg Signal (2015) and a House of Love cover 'I Don't Know Why I Love You' and a rendition of Northern Picture Library's 'Paris' (2018).

Soft Science has done live sessions at KEXP, WFMU and Part-Time Punks, and performed at New York Popfest, Paris Popfest, The Big Takeover's 35th Anniversary show, Schellraiser Festival, Tremolo Fest, Dreamgaze PDX, and other festivals across the USA. Soft Science was also highlighted on Sound Opinions' 'Shoegaze Genre Dissection' as one of the hosts' recent genre favorites (August 21, 2026, Show 1082).

With 'Sand', Soft Science pushes further into the noisier edges of dream pop while preserving the hooks, texture and emotive resonance at the center of their work. As Dagger Zine wrote, 'Pop hooks bump up against heaving waves of sonic swirl and it all shimmers and shines in all the right places,' a fitting description of a group that continues to expand its sound without losing its melodic core.

'Sand' is out September 4 on CD and vinyl, with digital availability through major streaming and download platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music and Bandcamp.

Tracklist

01. Spinning

02. Go

03. Fade

04. Without

05. Sand

06. Everything

07. Thread

08. Understand

09. Hope

10. Sway

Album Credits

Lyrics written by Katie Haley & Ross Levine

All songs written by Katie Haley, Ross Levine, Matt Levine, Becky Cale & Tony Cale except 'Thread', 'Without' and 'Sway' are written by Katie Haley, Ross Levine, Matt Levine, Becky Cale, Tony Cale & Hanz Munz

Katie Haley - vocals, percussion

Ross Levine - backing vocals, synths, additional guitars

Matt Levine - guitar

Becky Cale - bass guitar, backing vocals

Tony Cale - drums

Hans Munz - additional electronics

Recorded at Shattered Records and The Pool House

Engineered by Jack O'Donnell

Additional Engineering by Ross Levine

Mixed by Kev Bolus at OneEleven

Mastered by Antony Ryan at RedRedPaw

Produced by Soft Science

Artwork by John Conley

Vinyl UPC code 759159696649 / CD UPC code 759159696656

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