Charlatans UK to Launch North American Headline Tour With New Remix

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British rock band CHARLATANS UK is set to kick off a North American headline tour on September 3, coinciding with the release of a new remix from the group.

The Charlatans UK have released the deluxe edition of their latest album. Out now on all streaming services via BMG, WE ARE LOVE (DELUXE) features the newly released 'Deeper and Deeper - Faders Down Depth Charge Remix.' Faders Down is the remix team comprised of Loz Colbert from Ride and James Hockley of Chicaine. A full drum kit was re-recorded by Colbert for the remix in the studio, while Hockley played additional keyboards. The deluxe edition of the album also has a remix of acclaimed first single 'We Are Love,' by Ride's Mark Gardner.

'Loz Colbert (from Ride) joined us on percussion for our last two tours,' says The Charlatans lead singer Tim Burgess. 'In between times, we'd talk about music we loved and what we were up to. From that came the idea for a remix, and we knew he loved 'Deeper and Deeper.' What he's done with it is amazing. I'd got a new set of headphones and couldn't quite believe what I was hearing. He's a jedi master of the remix, and I never knew.'

To celebrate the release of WE ARE LOVE (DELUXE), The Charlatans UK are set to embark on the North American leg of their tour, beginning September 3 at The Observatory in Santa Ana, CA, and concluding on September 26 at Brooklyn, NY's Brooklyn Steel. Highlights include a pair of Golden State headline shows featuring support from The Dandy Warhols and additional special guests to be announced soon, slated for Santa Ana, CA's The Observatory (September 3) and Los Angeles, CA's iconic Hollywood Palladium (September 4). The Toronto show at Danforth Music Hall is sold out. For complete details and ticket information, visit thecharlatans.net.

WE ARE LOVE is The Charlatans UK's 14th studio album, and stands as the latest milestone in an extraordinary career spanning 13 albums, 22 Top 40 UK singles, three #1 UK albums, and an array of era-defining anthems like 'The Only One I Know,' 'North Country Boy' and 'One to Another.' The album launches a bold new era for the band — Tim Burgess (vocals), Martin Blunt (bass), Mark Collins (guitar), Tony Rogers (keyboards) and Pete Salisbury (drums) — one that finds them at peace with their past while looking forward to a bright future. Recorded at Wales's legendary Rockfield Studios and their own Big Mushroom in Middlewich, Cheshire with producers Dev Hynes (aka Blood Orange and Lightspeed Champion), Fred Macpherson (Spector, Ox.Eagle.Lion.Man), and Stephen Street (The Smiths, Blur, The Cranberries), the album honors the highs and the lows of The Charlatans UK's own mighty legacy, whilst not being defined by it, a career-long drive to be progressive and innovative.

Photo Credit: Cat Stevens

WE ARE LOVE includes such instant classic singles as the Hammond organ-driven 'Deeper and Deeper' and the celebratory statement of intent and title track, 'We Are Love,' both joined by official music videos and electrifying live performances on the UK's Later...with Jools Holland.

One of the most enduring UK bands of the last four decades, The Charlatans UK are also scheduled for a number of top-billed festival performances, including Grenada, Spain's Degusta Fest Armilla (May 15-16), Emo, Ireland's Forest Fest Music Festival (July 24), Herefordshire, UK's Lakefest (August 6), and Wellingborough, UK's Roseshire Festival (August 29).

THE CHARLATANS UK - 2026 TOUR

JULY

24 – Emo, Ireland – Forest Fest Music Festival †

AUGUST

6 – Herefordshire, UK – Lakefest †

29 – Wellingborough, UK – Roseshire Festival †

SEPTEMBER

3 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory ^

4 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium ^

5 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

7 – San Francisco, CA – The Castro Theatre

10 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

11 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

12 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

16 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

17 – Chicago, IL – Park West

19 – Detroit, MI – El Club

20 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall (SOLD OUT)

21 – Montreal, QC – Fairmount Theatre

22 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

23 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

25 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

26 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

† Festival Appearance

^ w/ The Dandy Warhols and Special Guests TBA



Photo Credit: Cat Stevens / Download High-Res Image

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