Soft Cell Releases New Single 'Bruises On My Illusions'

It's been two decades since Soft Cell last released an album, but the influential synth-pop duo still provokes a huge amount of public fascination. News of their upcoming fifth studio set *Happiness Not Included" sparked international attention from the likes of Brooklyn Vegan, Clash, Classic Pop, NME, Pitchfork, and The Quietus - in the process igniting a platform for them to add to their previous achievements: 25 million sales, six UK top 10 singles and a BRIT Award.

Now Soft Cell - legendary frontman Marc Almond and producer/instrumentalist Dave Ball - share the album's first official single 'Bruises On My Illusions'. The single is available now digitally, with CD and 12" vinyl singles available for preorder.

Bonus tracks on the single's physical formats include "Bruises On My Illusions" remixes from Dave Ball's other' band The Grid, plus Manhattan Clique, a "Nighthawks" remix courtesy of Throbbing Gristle legends Chris & Cosey, and extended versions of album tracks "*Happiness Not Included" and "Heart Like Chernobyl" plus bonus track Vapourise.

'Bruises On My Illusions' amplifies the anticipation for the release of *Happiness Not Included on February 25th. It's rich with the traits that fans first adored Soft Cell for: that distinctive and striking balance between light and shade, hope and despair, the personal and the universal. Changing perceptions of the passing of time are a recurring theme throughout. At various points, Almond explores the disappointment of a future that never materialized, reflects on his experiences at The Factory, expresses disillusionment at the modern media landscape, and comes to accept that life isn't eternal.

Soft Cell will be previewing tracks from *Happiness Not Included alongside their greatest hits, as well as performing their seminal 1981 debut album Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret in full for the first time in a series of live shows this autumn.

Listen to the new track here: