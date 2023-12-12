Social Distortion Announce Co-Headline Tour With Bad Religion

Southern California punk legends Social Distortion announce an epic co-headlining tour across the US with fellow Epitaph label mates Bad Religion that kicks off in Bakersfield, California on April 9th 2024.

With additional support from The Lovebombs, the two iconic bands will join forces to bring their signature sounds and beloved catalogs to stages across the continent, showcasing their enduring legacy and influence on the punk rock movement.

Social Distortion frontman Mike Ness comments, “It gives me great pleasure to announce that in April we will be going on a nationwide co- headlining tour with our friends in Bad Religion. Yes, we are back in action and can't wait for this tour!! We did this with them in Australia in 2022 and the shows were amazing!”

He continues, “We have also decided in celebration of the 40-year anniversary and re-release of ‘Mommy's Little Monster' that we will be playing the album in its entirety. This should be a very special tour and we are all looking forward to it.”

"Bad Religion and Social Distortion first played together in 1980,” Bad Religion singer Greg Graffin adds. “Though we evolved in different directions, we both carried the torch of Southern California punk all along the way. Now we're so excited to be on the same stage again."

Formed as rebellious teenage punks in the working-class suburb of Fullerton, California, Social Distortion survived their tumultuous youth to pioneer an undeniably honest and fiery brand of rock ‘n' roll that would incorporate outlaw country, classic seventies punk and primal blues.

Seven studio albums and countless electrifying live shows have earned the band a dedicated worldwide fanbase and catalog of timeless anthems including “Story Of My Life,” ”Ball And Chain,” “Prison Bound” and more. The band's last release, Hard Times and Nursery Rhymes entered the Billboard 200 at #4 and in 2019 they celebrated 40 years as a band.

Social Distortion also share rescheduled dates for their previously postponed tour with follow SoCal rockers, The Bellrays. Ness enthuses, “I am also happy to announce the tour with “The Bellrays” from last summer will now be happening in September & October 2024. I'd like thank the fans who bought tickets for their patience while we worked on the rescheduled dates. Words can't describe how happy I am to be back onstage doing what I love. See you all soon.”

Artist Pre-sale tickets are live today at 12 noon local time with codes: BALLANDCHAIN or SUFFER

The general on-sale will be December 15th, 10 AM local time.

All tickets will be available Click Here

SOCIAL DISTORTION TOUR DATES

W/ Bad Religion

April 9 – Bakersfield, CA – Mechanics Bank Theater

April 10 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

April 11 – San Diego, CA – PETCO Park

April 13 – Las Vegas, NV – Virgin Hotels Las Vegas - The Theater

April 14 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheater

April 16 – Lubbock, TX – Lonestar Amphitheater

April 18 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

April 19 – San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port

April 20 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway

April 22 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

April 23 – New Orleans, LA – The Filmore Harrah's New Orleans

April 26 – St. Augustine, FL – The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

April 27 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live

April 28 – Clearwater, FL – Coachman Park - The Sound

April 30 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

May 1 – North Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery Lawn

May 3 – Oxon Hill, MD – The Theater at MGM National Harbor

May 4 – New York, NY – Pier 17 The Rooftop

May 5 – Philadelphia, PA – The Filmore Philadelphia

May 7 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

May 10 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

May 11 – Detroit, MI – The Masonic Temple Theatre

May 12 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

May 14 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave/Eagles Club - Eagles Ballroom

May 15 – West Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom

May 17 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater

May 18 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed - Indoors

May 19 – Columbus, OH – Historic Crew Stadium

w/ The Bellrays

Sept. 13 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

Sept. 14 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

Sept. 15 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

Sept. 18 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

Sept. 19 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

Sept. 21 – Edmonton, AB – Midway Music Hall

Sept. 22 – Edmonton, AB – Midway Music Hall

Sept. 23 – Calgary, AB – Macewan Hall

Sept. 25 – Winnipeg, MB – Buron Cummings Theatre

Oct. 1 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

Oct. 2 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

Oct. 4 – Guelph, ON – Guelph Concert Theatre

Oct. 5 – Toronto, ON – History

Oct. 6 – Montreal, QC – M Telus

Oct. 8 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

Oct. 9 – Hampton Beach, NH – Casino Ballroom

Oct. 11 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

Oct. 12 – Stroudsburg, PA – Sherman Theater

Oct. 13 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

Oct. 15 – Norfolk, VA – The Norva

Oct. 16 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Oct. 17 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

Oct. 19 – Memphis, TN – Minglewood Hall

Oct. 20 – Tulsa, OK – Cain's Ballroom

Oct. 22 – Albuquerque, NM – Rio Rancho Event Center

Oct. 23 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

Photo by Danny Clinch