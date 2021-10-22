Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Social Animals Release New Single 'Adults'

The track is now available on all streaming platforms.

Oct. 22, 2021  

Social Animals have released their brand-new single "Adults".

"I wrote this song about the moment you realize all your friends are adults now, and you're still calling for a ride home on Tuesday night," singer Dedric Clark shares about the track. "Now they have something to say about it, and you have to decide whether you're ready to hear it or not."

The anthemic new single is the band's latest offering since their string of critically acclaimed tracks last year - "Bad Things," "Best Years," and "Get Over It" - released via a limited edition 7" to widespread praise from Billboard, Flaunt, American Songwriter, Sirius XM's Alt Nation, The Current, Triple J, Clash, Dork, Upset, and more.

With their graceful collision of jittery rhythms, moody synth tones, and luminous guitar lines, the Duluth, Minnesota-bred band stayed active during the pandemic, writing new music and curating performances for live streams on Earmilk, Bandsintown, Dork's Homeschool Festival and more. Prior to the pandemic, Social Animals were consistently on the road - they joined labelmates Angels & Airwaves as direct support for U.S. tour dates, followed by a European run with Ash which was unfortunately cut short due to the crisis. They are currently working on more music coming soon.

Social Animals are: Dedric Clark (vocals, guitar), Tony Petersen (guitar), Boyd Smith (drums), Roger Whittet (bass).

Listen to the new track here:


