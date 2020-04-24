Snow Ghosts Releases REAL WORLD SESSIONS EP

British trio Snow Ghosts have today released their Real World Sessions EP, along with a number of powerful live performances captured from the sessions at Real World Studios in Wiltshire, England.

The EP contains live versions of the captivating 'Heavy Heart', the powerfully hypnotic 'Ribcage' and the gloomy, expansive 'Spinners'. It also includes the Mogwai remix of their track 'Heavy Heart', which upholds the track's gossamer-like nature while infusing it with dramatic swathes of electric guitar. This array of juxtaposing textures lifts the song into new and stormy territory.

For these sessions, Snow Ghosts worked alongside composer Toby Young who adapted his original score from last year's stunning album A Quiet Ritual for a trio of violin, viola and cello, as well as performing keys. The band also recruited John Kenny, one of the few musicians in the world able to play the carnyx, an extremely rare Iron Age Celtic boar-headed horn. The one he performs with on the Real World Sessions and A Quiet Ritual is a replica of a carnyx excavated from a bog in Deskford, Scotland.



The original versions of the EP tracks all hail from A Quiet Ritual, out now via fabric's Houndstooth label.



Snow Ghosts are Ross Tones, Hannah Cartwright and Oliver Knowles. Formed in 2008, their musical interests reside in our own time, the beginning of time and all points between. The trio explore the complex weave of the eternal, love, death and nature through the contemporary mediums of genres spanning electronica, post-rock and heavier sounds to create an immersive, physical ambience.



The mix of modern and classical instruments is indicative of the idiosyncratic timelessness common to Snow Ghosts' work. Having had a historical context present on their previous albums, the inclusion of the carnyx highlights the ritualistic themes examined on A Quiet Ritual.





Related Articles View More Music Stories