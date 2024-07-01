Snoop Dogg and Busta Rhymes Join MyGuyMars on New Single 'Right Now'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



With the West Coast buzzing after Kendrick Lamar's Pop Out concert, the spotlight is on like never before.

Amid this wave of unity, Multiple GRAMMY Award-winning, certified Diamond-selling artist, producer, and musician MyGuyMars who has produced for Kendrick Lamar and Nipsey Hussle, among many others, unveils his latest single "Right Now," featuring hip-hop legends Snoop Dogg and Busta Rhymes.

Don't miss out as MYGUYMARS and the West Coast make their voices heard.

About MyGuyMars

LA-native MYGUYMARS talents, simply put, are out of this world.

Known best for his production, songwriting, work as a solo artist, and for co-founding the exemplary music collective 1500 OR NOTHIN', MYGUYMARS' decades-long career has accumulated him mind-blowing achievements -- gold, platinum, and diamond-selling plaques lining the walls of his SPACESHIP RECORDING studio, hundreds of placements with the biggest stars on the planet, and three Grammy wins out of his nine nominations.

Celebrated industry-wide as one of music's most prolific and trustworthy collaborators, MYGUYMARS' humble nature and emblematic mantra, "Better Together," is exactly what sets him apart from an industry often characterized as cutthroat. With the spirit of community at his core, in 2018 MYGUYMARS launched AFTER CHURCH LA, an open mic event franchise created to spotlight and showcase emerging talent throughout the city.

