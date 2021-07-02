Smash Into Pieces Release New Single 'Cut You Off'

Rapidly rising Scandinavian alt-rock band Smash Into Pieces have released a video for their brand new single 'Cut You Off', taken from their forthcoming new album A New Horizon, out August 27th. Watch the new video here and pre-order the album here.



'Cut You Off' is an anthemic hybrid ballad bursting with biting guitars, dreamy and atmospheric synths and captivating melodies. Rooted in leaving negatives behind and embracing a bright future, the accompanying music video enhances that message as it follows a number of Arcadia's residents breaking away from the darkness surrounding them.



'Cut You Off' follows the release of four adrenaline-fuelled instalments, 'Rise Up', 'Real One', double single 'VR' and the recent thunderous anthem 'Broken Parts', each of which is accompanied by a lavish music video that further enhances the Arcadia World tale.



Their sixth full length album, A New Horizon continues to detail the bands Arcadia World narrative, delving deeper into their story. A futuristic world riddled with political corruption and driven by fear and misinformation, their story follows Apoc, their protagonist, as he vows to put an end to the dark times and encourages society to seek the truth and live freely. Together with the weaving electronic textures, thunderous guitars, pounding drums and anthemic vocals, it leaves a lasting impression as a powerful, gripping and thought-provoking album.



With a massive track record consisting of five albums, 24 singles, and over 375 million streams and views across platforms, Smash Into Pieces have evolved into one of the fastest rising Scandinavian alternative rock bands to date.



Formed in 2009 and comprised of vocalist Chris Adam Hedman Sörbye, guitarist Benjamin Jennebo, guitarist Per Bergquist and drummer/DJ The Apocalypse DJ, they released their fifth studio album last year which, together with the lyrics accompanying music videos, began to tell the story of a digital world - ARCADIA.



In 2021 that story continues; the story of the resistance and the artificial. This is A New Horizon.

