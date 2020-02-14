Sleep On It Share New Song 'Falling Further Faster'
Sleep On It has released a brand new song called "Falling Further Faster" today. It was the last song written and recorded during 'Pride & Disaster' studio sessions. Fans can stream the song now through Spotify - listen below.
At the beginning of the week, fans who registered to vote and sent the band proof, were rewarded with an early listen. In a collective statement the band said, "As many of you already know, 2020 is a big election year in the US. We here at Sleep On It believe strongly in educating yourself about large-scale issues and how the decisions of elected officials affect us all. We are not here to stand on a soapbox and tell people how to vote; rather, our goal is to encourage you all to learn and get involved. We believe it is very important. Your voice and your vote matter."
Later this month Sleep On It will kick off a headline tour with support from Bearings, Between You & Me and Neverkept. Dates have begun to sell out with a second show being added in the band's hometown of Chicago. Tickets are on sale now at www.sleeponitband.com/tickets
Sleep On It // Upcoming Tour Dates
February 28 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck Bar
February 29 - Lakewood, OH - The Symposium - LOW TICKETS
March 1 - Detroit, MI - Pike Room
March 3 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Music Hall
March 4 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery
March 5 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Park Brewery - SOLD OUT
March 6 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry
March 7 - Boston, MA - ONCE Ballroom - SOLD OUT
March 8 - New York, NY - Knitting Factory - SOLD OUT
March 10 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar
March 11 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
March 13 - Columbus, OH - Big Room Bar
March 14 - Indianapolis, IN - Hoosier Dome - LOW TICKETS
March 16 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater
March 19 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver
March 20 - Berkeley, CA - 924 Gilman
March 21 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction - LOW TICKETS
March 22 - Phoenix, AZ - Pub Rock
March 24 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
March 25 - Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum Art Co
March 27 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag
March 28 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen - SOLD OUT
March 29 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen - LOW TICKETS
The band's newest album 'Pride & Disaster' is out now through Equal Vision Records. Fans can check out the music videos for the singles "Under The Moment", "Hold Your Breath" and "After Tonight". The band and album were highlighted as one of Billboard's emerging artists of 2019.
Sleep On It is comprised of Zech Pluister (vocals), TJ Horansky (guitar/vocals), Jake Marquis (guitar/vocals), and Luka Fischman (drums).