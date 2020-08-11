Sled Island Music & Arts Festival and Byta Announce a Parternship to Present Tete-a-Tetes

They will offer free online, publicly accessible conversations.

The Sled Island Music & Arts Festival and Byta, the platform for sending digital audio files and streams, are proud to announce that they are partnering to present Tête-à-Têtes, a series of intimate conversations between emerging and established musicians and industry leaders alike. These free online, publicly accessible conversations will address the most vital questions relating to the creative, technical, financial and social sides of music-making in an industry that has seen unprecedented changes in recent times. They will range from artistic exchanges between trailblazing musicians working in different genres to innovative thinkers unpacking lessons that can be learned from investigating how we make and consume music across the globe.

These conversations and their resulting takeaways will also help to dictate the direction of a slate of programming for an expanded in-person industry & conference component of Sled Island in June of 2021. This programming will include artist talks, panel discussions and information sessions.

Sled Island & Byta's Tête-à-Têtes is scheduled to launch in September of 2020, with new conversations occurring on a bi-monthly schedule. The year-long program will aim to be as responsive as possible to the changing landscape for the music industry during a global pandemic.

This project was made possible by the generous support of the Rozsa Foundation, and our public funders Calgary Arts Development and the Alberta Foundation for the Arts.

