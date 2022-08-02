Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sixth Annual Allman Family Revival Tour Announced

Sixth Annual Allman Family Revival Tour Announced

Pre-sale starts tomorrow, August 3 with code “Revival22” - all tickets on sale Friday.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 2, 2022  

On the heels of a month-long tour in Europe, Devon Allman is thrilled to announce the sixth annual Allman Family Revival. Over the past six years, Devon has proven that he is a master ringleader, connector and front man.

He has perfected the art of orchestrating experiential evenings that bring together top tier talent including Marcus King, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Robin Zander of Cheap Trick, Big Head Todd, Ivan Neville, George Porter, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Jimmy Hall, Kenny Aronoff, Karl Denson, Eric Gales, Robert Randolph, and many more.

2022 ALLMAN FAMILY REVIVAL LINEUP

THE DEVON ALLMAN PROJECT

DUANE BETTS

DONAVAN FRANKENREITER

MAGGIE ROSE

LARRY MCCRAY

JIMMY HALL

ALEX ORBISON

THE RIVER KITTENS

ON SELECT DATES

LUTHER AND CODY DICKINSON (NORTH MISSISSIPPI ALLSTARS)

GEORGE PORTER JR

G. LOVE

IVAN NEVILLE

SAMANTHA FISH

MORE TBA

SPECIAL GUESTS IN SELECT CITIES TO OPEN

GEORGE PORTER JR & RUNNIN' PARDNERS

DUMPSTAPHUNK

THE SAMANTHA FISH BAND

Pre-sale starts tomorrow, August 3 with code "Revival22" - all tickets on sale Friday here.

Five years ago, on December 8, 2017, Devon invited some of his closest musical compadres onto the hallowed stage of The Fillmore in San Francisco to perform a three-hour, multi-set monster of a concert for the sold-out crowd in tribute to Devon's late father, Gregg. For Devon, the date was bittersweet; what would've been Gregg's 70th birthday., and in a year when the award-winning musician lost both parents within a few months of each other.

What Devon started in December, 2017 as the simple idea of "music as medicine" has since turned into The Allman Family Revival - an epic coast to coast tour that brings a together a happy and healing cosmic experience that celebrates the life, spirit, and indelible musical legacy of Gregg Allman.

This year, the 18-date Revival tour will kick off on November 26 in historic home base of the Allman Brothers, Macon, GA, and will continue throughout the country, wrapping up on December 17 in San Francisco, CA.

ALLMAN FAMILY REVIVAL TOUR

Nov 26 @ Macon City Auditorium | Macon, GA

Nov 27 @ Ruth Eckerd Hall | Clearwater, FL

Nov 28 @ Van Wezel Peforming Arts Hall| Sarasota, FL

Nov 29 @ Pompano Beach Amphitheater | Pompano Beach, FL

Nov 30 @ Florida Theater | Jacksonville, FL

Dec 2 @ Beacon Theatre | New York, NY

Dec 3 @ Shubert Theatre | Boston, MA

Dec 4 @ The Warner | Torrington, CT

Dec 6 @ Ovens Auditorium | Charlotte, NC

Dec 7 @ DPAC | Durham, NC

Dec 8 @ Montgomery PAC | Montgomery, AL

Dec 9 @ The Ryman Auditorium | Nashville, TN

Dec 10 @ The Factory | St. Louis, MO

Dec 12 @ The Paramount | Denver, CO

Dec 14 @ Celebrity Theater | Phoenix, AZ

Dec 15 @ Westgate Resort and Casino | Las Vegas, NV

Dec 16 @ The Wiltern | Los Angeles, CA

Dec 17 @ The Fillmore | San Francisco, CA



Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Sixth Annual Allman Family Revival Tour Announced
August 2, 2022

Devon Allman has orchestrated experiential evenings that bring together top tier talent including Marcus King, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Robin Zander of Cheap Trick, Big Head Todd, Ivan Neville, George Porter, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Jimmy Hall, Kenny Aronoff, Karl Denson, Eric Gales, Robert Randolph, and many more.
Deftones Announce the Third Annual 'Dia de Los Deftones'
August 2, 2022

After a two-year hiatus, multi-platinum GRAMMY Award-winning Sacramento band Deftones announce their third annual Dia De Los Deftones, taking place Saturday, Nov 5 at Gallagher Square at Petco Park in San Diego. This all-ages festival lineup includes Deftones, Turnstile, Phantogram, Freddie Gibbs, Audrey Nuna, Destroy Boys, Provoker, and Cold Gawd.
Moore Kismet Announces Fall Headline Tour
August 2, 2022

The tour has the young producer, songwriter, composer, DJ and artist visiting major cities across the country including Chicago, Atlanta, Seattle, Portland, Minneapolis, Austin, and Tampa with more to be announced. Special guests include TSU NAMI and Pauline Herr with Moore Kismet looking to ensure an inclusive and safe space for fans to enjoy.
The Bronx Announce North American Fall Tour
August 2, 2022

The Bronx, who wrapped up an extensive tour with Frank Turner on Saturday, have already announced their next North American trek, teaming with The Chats for a co-headlining tour that kicks off on Oct. 4, with a headlining outing to follow. Check out the complete list of upcoming tour dates now!
VIDEO: Jonathan Groff Voices LOST OLLIE in New Netflix Series Trailer
August 2, 2022

Watch the new video trailer for Netflix's Lost Ollie, in which Jonathan Groff voices a lost toy who braves the many dangers of childhood as he searches the countryside to reunite with the boy who lost him; and the story of the boy who lost more than a best friend. The cast also features Mary J. Blige, Tim Blake Nelson, Gina Rodriguez, and more.