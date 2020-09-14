Singer-Songwriter JOSHUA HYSLOP Shares New Album

Listen below!

Today, Canadian singer-songwriter Joshua Hyslop shares his fourth studio album, Ash & Stone. Recorded at Afterlife Studios in Vancouver, BC with producer and frequent collaborator, John Raham he expanded his sonic palette, weaving in synths, horns, and pedal steel.

Joshua explains how Ash & Stone is his most personal offering yet: "On previous records, I spent a lot of time writing from a place of empathy for other people's issues. Instead, 'Ash & Stone' was naturally my story. I wrote about my own mental health, doubt, relationships and, ultimately, hope. I reached a heightened level of vulnerability. When I showed these songs to anyone else, I'd have tears in my eyes while playing them, which had never happened to me before."

In many ways, Hyslop has been working towards baring his soul on Ash & Stone for his entire career. He has spent the past 8 years developing an unwavering and direct connection to his listeners via hundreds of "House Shows" (cozy gigs at the homes of fans), in addition to his high-profile tours across North America and Europe. The title track tackles his personal struggles with depression and anxiety. "The majority of my tours are solo, so they can take a bit of a toll on me mentally. It's a lot of work. I was just way too hard on myself. It's based on my own issues, getting up and carrying on. To me, 'Ash & Stone' evokes imagery of flames having gone out, but being able to be relit. It makes me think of somebody who has been through it, or is going through it, but doesn't stop. A lot of this record is about hope in the midst of what may feel like hopelessness."

The record follows his earlier albums-Where The Mountain Meets the Valley [2012], In Deepest Blue [2015], and Echos [2018]-which had gathered over 200 million worldwide streams by 2020 and praise from the likes of American Songwriter, Earmilk, NPR, Exclaim!, and many more. At the start of 2020 he introduced four tracks from the new record on the Embers EP allowing single, "Behind The Light," to accumulate over 3.5 million Spotify streams.

This fall, Joshua will be partnering with MRG Live to hit the virtual road with four donation-based Facebook Live performances. Opening for Joshua will be fellow Nettwerk singer-songwriter Canyon City. Tour dates can be found below.

Stay tuned for more to come from Joshua Hyslop.

Listen to the new album here:

