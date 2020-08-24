Singer-Songwriter Dan Miraldi Shares New Single 'Tequila Meets Gin'

It's the latest song in which the Manhattan-based singer/songwriter has been expanding his sounds from his usual folk tone.

Miraldi's new track "Tequila Meets Gin" opens gracefully with a soft, anticipatory drum beat over a reverb-drenched guitar riff. It's the latest song in which the Manhattan-based singer/songwriter has been expanding his sounds from his usual folk tone, and he is confidently showcasing that he is more than just that.

Even with this expansion, he still translates folk staples into his writing--for example, "Tequila Meets Gin" offers warm illustrative story-telling that place the listener directly in the scene. The descriptors in his lyrics, especially the line "we were sharing a taxi he left you in Japan / but you stole his t-shirt of his favorite band, found another plan," evoke distinct imagery that is undoubtedly one of Miraldi's greatest strengths as a musician.

Listen in here: https://open.spotify.com/track/6Ura0XNt4sv9LGCZMaPoVy'si=fyLC4fIjQ1mLmqjeyKwx6w

Dan Miraldi is a Cleveland-born, New York City-based singer and songwriter. After releasing four full-lengths and five EPs, 2020 finds the two-time John Lennon Songwriting Contest Finalist unveiling a new EP, Mood Music For Introverts, and this Fall he drops More Mood Music for Introverts. Working alone, Miraldi wrote, played and sang every note on Mood Music For Introverts.

After years of songwriting, recording and DIY van tours, Dan Miraldi is a musical journeyman who can already look back on an adventure-filled career. He has shared show bills with an eclectic bunch of performers such as J. Roddy Walston & the Business, Nelly, Wiz Khalifa, the Wailers, Wild Feathers, the Trews, Wally Bryson of the Raspberries, Beatle offspring James McCartney, Family of the Year, Welshly Arms, Ari Hest, Blackalicious, the Cool Kids, Fiery Furnaces, and even Wang Chung.



