Singer Linda Imperial Releases Blues Rockin' Single 'Loving You All The Way Down' 

"Loving You All The Way Down" was originally released on Linda Imperial's "LIB" EP back in 2012 under the name Linda Imperial Band. Like many independent releases, the EP may have arrived under the radar but not without some awareness and appreciation in the San Francisco Bay area and among her fans from around the globe. Imperial continues to revisit previously released music that at the time did not benefit from the current social media megaphone while continuing to work on and release new material.

"One of my band mates and a dear friend of mine, Peter Harris brought this song to me." Says Imperial. "I really wanted to sing it. The lyrics and music of "Loving You All The Way Down" spoke to me on so many levels of emotion that I believe we all go through. Men and women. I wanted to convey and give homage to just the raw love and commitment that bleeds through the song."

The dark, raw, and driving track produced by Linda with her husband and legendary member of Jefferson Starship and Quicksilver Messenger Service - David Freiberg, features a stellar selection of Bay Area musicians including David Kaffinetti on keyboards. Doug Freedman on drums, Steve Valverde on bass, Peter Harris on guitar, and Annie Stocking, Diana Mangano, and Carmen Quinones on background vocals.

Linda Imperial's dizzying list of credits includes working for and with the Big Mama Thornton's rhythm section, Jazz supergroup New York Jazz Explosion, Sylvester, The Weather Girls, Jefferson Starship and Gary Duncan's Quicksilver Messenger Service. Linda appears on 42 album compilations and has 32 credits of major recordings. She has 20 releases of her own and stayed on the Billboard Charts for over 3 decades.

