Simply 3 Releases New Video for September 21

Do you remember the 21st night of September?

The Arizona based trio, Simply Three released their new video today, "September", popularized by Earth, Wind & Fire in 1978. With its lyrics, "Do you remember, the 21st night of September?" the classic has become an annual tradition, sung and performed on September 21st. The trio collaborated with musicians from Arizona State University, including several trombonists, saxophone players and trumpeters.

The electrifying trio, comprised of Glen McDaniel (violin,) Nick Villalobos (bass,) and Zack Clark (cellist,) is "classically trained, pop influenced and string driven". They have gained immense popularity for their stunning renditions of pop songs, from Avicii's "Wake Me Up" with 60 million views on YouTube to Adele's "Rolling in the Deep" with 35 million views. Their original song, "Rain" is currently at 40 million views.

Watch the video here:

