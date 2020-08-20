Sikiru Adepoju Releases 'Take Me Home, Country Roads'

'Take Me Home, Country Roads' is the second single from ỌPẸ

Sikiru Adepoju, a two-time GRAMMY(r)-winning artist and celebrated Nigerian talking drum master, releases "Take Me Home, Country Roads," the second single from "ỌPẸ," the upcoming collaboration with the Riddim Doctors, on MansMark Records.

Single is from the ỌPẸ African roots collaboration on MansMark Records, the AfroWest Music Hub. Preview "Take Me Home, Country Roads" here: http://www.mansmark.com/.

This sunny, buoyant re-imagining of the beloved country classic melds African stylings with global musical influences in a collage of intricate guitar articulations, shimmering steel drums and the sonorous undulations of talking drum, all layered beneath the resonant timbres and easygoing phrasings of vocalist Rashida Clendening, a.k.a. Audio Angel.

Adepoju, whom longtime musical collaborator Mickey Hart dubs "the Mozart of Talking Drum" by, found deep inspiration in John Denver's timeless ode to the quiet splendor of nature and the universal yearning for a place to call one's own.

He says the recording is a testament to the power that a great song has to transcend genres, as well as an opportunity to showcase the talents of his A-list collaborators.

"I couldn't resist adding my African touch to the song after I heard how sweetly guitarists Peter Fujii and Dave Schools played it-and how beautifully Audio Angel [Rashida Clendening] sang it-the first time in the studio," he says. "I believe the listeners will support my decision."

Released via MansMark Records, and distributed by DashGo, "Country Roads" is available now across all digital platforms including Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon.

The Riddim Doctors project aims to celebrate African roots music while also infusing it with diverse new flavors: "The hope behind this album is to unite people in celebration of life and goodness," says Adepoju.

The all-star international ensemble features Adepoju, sibling and fellow percussionist Saminu Adepoju, fusion guitarist Peter Fujii, Latin jazz percussionist Giovanni Hildalgo, drummer Ian Herman, singer and multi-instrumentalist Richie "Shakin" Nagan, producer and songwriter Femi Ojetunde and steel drummer Douglas Val Serrant. Guest artists include tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain, Widespread Panic bassist Dave Schools, Dead & Company keyboardist Jeff Chimenti, pianist/composer Osam Ezzeldin, vocalist Audio Angel (Rashida Clendening), guitarist Paul Tao El-Shaddai, drummer Joel Smith, vocalist Bola Abimbola, percussionist/vocalist Lindsey Schust, bassist Sammy Fayoseh and longtime Bob Weir collaborator and onetime Primus drummer Jay Lane.

The Riddim Doctors' debut album, "ỌPẸ" (Yoruba Nigerian for "gratitude"), will be released on MansMark Records, the AfroWest Music Hub, on September 24, 2020. To learn more about the Riddim Doctors, click here: http://www.sikiru.com/.

