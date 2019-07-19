Shogun Drops Third Single from Upcoming BLACK AND GOLD Album

Last week trance luminary Shogun dropped 'Space Capsule', the second single off of his highly anticipated Black & Gold album, following the release of 'Dakota' in late June. Both tracks are absolutely massive trance bangers that generated enormous excitement from fans, but for his latest release the Orange County resident has decided to go in a different direction, teaming up with the inimitable Adara to craft a song that shows just how versatile of a producer he really is.



'Face In The Crowd' is the feel-good future bass summer single you needed. Drawing the listener in with lush plucks and a thoroughly compelling melodic line, Shogun's production combines perfectly with Adara's irresistible vocals to tell the story of summer love in the city. The verse and buildup of the estival song mimic the thrill of spotting someone through the crowd with whom you feel an immediate connection, generating romantic tension that resolves flawlessly in a lavish drop rife with plush synth chords and airy vocal chops. Fresh, fun and carefree, 'Face In The Crowd' exudes sunshine and cloudless skies, and will no doubt feature on many a summer playlist.



Shogun's list of accomplishments accrued over the near-decade he's been at the forefront of the trance scene is nothing short of extraordinary. Getting his start in early 2010 with the release of landmark tracks like 'Nadia' and 'Save Me', Shogun was immediately picked up by trance music legend Armin van Buuren's very own Armind label. Since then he's seen nothing but success, entering DJ Mag's Top 100 on four separate occasions and becoming the first Asian American to sign with the internationally renowned Armada Record Label. With releases that never fail to enter Beatport's Top 10 Originals, regular features on Armin van Buuren's 'A State of Trance' radio show and constant performances at clubs and festivals around the world, Shogun has truly established himself as trance royalty. Now on the verge of releasing his Black & Gold album, the trance warrior looks to further cement his status as one of electronic music's greats.





