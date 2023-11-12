Shermanology Join Forces with Boyz II Men to Rework Classic Hit 'Motown Philly'

Curaćao dance music veterans Shermanology have united with Philly heroes and classic soul group Boyz II Men in an inventive rework of their most nostalgic track 'Motown Philly', bringing a 90's smash hit back to the surface.

Out on 10th November via Three Six Zero records, ‘Motown Philly' sees Shermanology in their absolute element, reimagining one of Boyz II Men's most beloved tunes for the modern dance floor. Known for their unique blend of uplifting Dutch-Caribbean house, the brother and sister duo playfully revamp the original with lively horns, chopped-up vocals and inventive drum breaks, bringing the 90s staples Boyz II Men's music to a new and younger dance audience.

Boyz II Men say “As a fan of music from all genres, this transition is quite organic for us. It's a natural progression that we always strive for as a group and a fun spin (no pun intended) on one of our biggest records. The mission is to have fun, and just dance.”

“As a kid MotownPhilly was my tune!” Shermanology's Andy Sherman says. “We were doing the running man dance all day. For us to get the opportunity to make a new version of this legendary track is crazy. A dream come true! Shermanology x Boyz II Men is a fact & we're so proud of it.”

“MotownPhilly is a song that brought us so much joy when we were kids” adds Dorothy. “By sampling this song, we hope it brings that same joy to our fans”.

Shermanology continue a momentous 2023, with singles including ‘Can't Let Go', reinterpreting The Godfather's classic ‘90s instrumental ‘Funk Power', with the duo's father - soul veteran from the ‘Sherman Brothers' Tony Sherman. More recently, the duo released Roots EP, the two-part release showcasing the diverse talents and influences that have shaped Shermanology's unique sound, not to mention their recent first release on the legendary Defected label - ‘Sometimes' - which lit up dance floors across the world.

Brother and sister duo Andy and Dorothy Sherman, aka Shermanology, have spent the last five years refining their signature ‘soultec' sound, combining their Caribbean and Dutch roots with a garage influence to eclectic effect. Last year they had huge success with ‘It's A Killa', their collaboration with Australian producer DJ FISHER, which came out on Fisher's label Catch & Release and has over 35 million streams. Their 2022 collaboration with ‘Tell You What It Is' with Eats Everything received global support, whilst the self-released single ‘Boyz N Da Hood' also has over 21 million streams and was named Annie Mac's Hottest Record in the World, whilst their Spotify has over 100 million streams.

After a hectic year of touring North America, playing Elrow events across Ibiza and New York and appearing at London shows with Jamie Jones and MK, the duo have had a huge 2023 so far. A festival-filled calendar has included Kappa Futur Festival in Turin, the Martinez Brothers-curated Cuttin Headz, Miami's LaLaLand Festival, UK dance festival Beat-Herder, Rio's The Town in September to a capacity of 100,000, and further events hosted by Defected, Dirtybird, Elrow, Paradise, and xxperience.

Transporting Boyz II Men to the modern age, ‘MotownPhilly' is an irresistible party tune given a new lease of life by Shermanology.

