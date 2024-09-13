Shenandoah, Jason Aldean & Luke Bryan Join Forces on 'Sunday in the South' Track

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



GRAMMY®, ACM and CMA winning Shenandoah and country superstars Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan have come together to record “Sunday in the South,” out now.

All three artists, with their deep roots in country music and genuine love for the genre, lend their unique voices to the song. Bryan's smooth, laid-back style and Aldean's gritty, powerful delivery complement Shenandoah's timeless sound, creating a collaboration that celebrates the heart of southern life.

“Recording one of the staples in our set list with a couple of country boys like Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan couldn’t have been a better fit,” says Shenandoah lead singer Marty Raybon. “We are honored that they would be part of such a meaningful song to us. They sure did carry the mail!”

The star-studded collaboration is produced by GRAMMY® winning engineer Noah Gordon and the track was recorded at the historic Fame Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, home to Shenandoah founding members Raybon and Mike McGuire. Bryan’s vocals courtesy of Jeff and Jody Stevens and Aldean’s vocals courtesy Mickey Jack Cones.

“Sunday in the South,” with Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan follows Shenandoah’s new version of their smash hit "Two Dozen Roses" with Luke Combs which reached #1 on the All Genre iTunes chart, #1 on the Country iTunes chart and amassed over 20 million global streams.

Shenandoah Photo Credit: Michael Gomez

Jason Aldean Photo Credit: Brian Higbee

Luke Bryan Photo Credit: Jim Wright

