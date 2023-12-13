Shell Daze Music Festival Announces 2024 Lineup

Shell Daze Music Festival returns to Overton Park Shell in midtown Memphis April 19-20, 2024 with a funk-filled lineup led by JJ Grey & Mofro and Oteil & Friends ft. Steve Kimock, Jason Crosby, Johnny Kimock, Tom Guarna, and Lamar Williams Jr.

Also confirmed for appearances at the third annual gathering are Colorado-based jam/roots spectacle The Runaway Grooms, plus regional favorites Kudzu Kings and Devil Train. Single and two-day passes are on sale now.

Shell Daze is produced by independent promotion company Mempho Presents, which hosts Mempho Music Festival, as well as a number of shows and events in Memphis, TN and the Mid-South year-round. Recently, representatives from Mempho Presents announced the launch of RiverBeat Music Festival, a new multi-day music festival taking place May 3-5, 2024 at Tom Lee Park in downtown Memphis.

Single and two-day passes, as well as VIP deck passes to the 3rd annual Shell Daze Music Festival are on sale now. Visit MemphoPresents.com or see below for a direct ticket link and more information.