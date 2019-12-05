Sharon Van Etten and Bleached Release Amazon Original Holiday Songs

Today, Sharon Van Etten and Bleached released new Amazon Original songs for the holiday season, only available to stream and purchase on Amazon Music.

Listen to both below!

Sharon originally recorded her version of "Silent Night" for the short film, The Letter, by Eric Paschal Johnson and is releasing it today for the first time as an Amazon Original. The cover image for the single is a still from The Letter, photographed by Allison Anderson.

Recently, Sharon Van Etten released an Amazon Original version of the acclaimed single "Seventeen: featuring Norah Jones and Departure, a short film that provides an exclusive look at Van Etten's final days living in New York City. The Departure mini documentary is available to watch here and the Amazon Original version of "Seventeen" can be heard here: amazon.com/sharonvanetten. The initial version of "Seventeen" appears on Van Etten's new album, Remind Me Tomorrow, which is already garnering a great deal of best of 2019 accolades.

"Growing up, our very non-religious family went big celebrating Christmas. Our mom would bring out the bins of Christmas decorations for the tree singing her favorite Christmas songs, while our dad would be strumming along on his handmade guitar," explained Bleached. "It was more about tradition and family than the actual meaning behind the holiday. So, we thought it would be fun to continue celebrating this holiday by covering the most classic Christmas song in the least traditional way. Hope you enjoy!"

Today's new tracks join recent, previously announced Amazon Original holiday releases by John Legend, Ellie Goulding, Ingrid Michaelson & Jason Mraz, H.E.R., The Band Perry, Chloe Flower, Next Town Down, Nina Nesbitt, and Sebastian Yatra. Amazon Original holiday songs are available to stream on all of Amazon Music's tiers, including Amazon Music's newly expanded ad-supported streaming tier, Prime Music, Amazon Music Unlimited and the recently announced lossless streaming tier, Amazon Music HD. Subscribers to the high-quality streaming tier can hear the tracks in Ultra HD, the highest quality streaming audio available.

Amazon Music listeners can listen to Sharon Van Etten's Amazon Original version of "Silent Night" and Bleached's Amazon Original version of "Jingle Bells" on the "Christmas Present" playlist. Customers can also simply ask, "Alexa, play the Christmas Present playlist," in the Amazon app for iOS and Android and on Alexa-enabled devices. In addition to the track, Amazon Music listeners can access hundreds of Amazon Originals featuring both emerging and established artists across numerous genres, available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music.





