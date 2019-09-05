Shanna Strassberg Joins CMT as Vice President of Music & Talent

Talent and production executive Shanna Strassberg has joined CMT as Vice President of Music & Talent, it was announced today by Leslie Fram, Senior Vice President, Music Strategy & Talent, CMT. Strassberg will be responsible for driving music and artist integration efforts and steer strategic direction across multiple CMT brands. Based in Nashville, Strassberg assumes her position immediately and reports to Fram.

"Shanna's stellar reputation and strong relationships within the music and television communities are unparalleled," said Fram. "She joins us at an exciting time for the brand including the upcoming 10th anniversary of 'CMT Artists of the Year' and I can't wait for her to lend her talents to this team."

An award-winning television and music industry executive with decades of experience booking and producing talent, Strassberg comes to CMT to work alongside Fram on all talent bookings and initiatives, including tentpoles and music specials. Her expertise includes booking and producing talent for a multitude of television shows, award programs and red carpets, holding positions as Talent Executive for PICKLER & BEN; Co-Producer/Talent Booker for Bluebird: The Movie; Talent Executive, Loretta Lynn Tribute Concert (2019); PBS' "Sound Field" and more. In 2018, she won an Emmy as producer for Dolly Parton's "Smoky Mountains Rise." In addition, she booked talent for almost a decade for Scripps Networks Interactive, encompassing such properties as HGTV, Food Network, GAC, DIY and Travel Channel.

In addition, CMT has promoted Donna Duncan to Director, Music Strategy; and Stacey Cato to Senior Manager, Music & Talent joined by Jordan Walker who was promoted last year to Manager. Also based in Nashville, Duncan, Cato and Walker represent a combined 30+ years of music and talent experience with the network.





