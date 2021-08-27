Shane Owens Releases New Single 'Music Man'

Country music standout Shane Owens released his new single, "Music Man," today! Owens' smooth yet bold vocals shine with his signature country sound, all while infusing a contemporary feel to the tune. From playing with his band at local honky-tonks to fast-paced life on the road, the single highlights exactly what it means to be the true "music man" Owens was born to be. Co-written by Galen Griffen, Monte Holmes, and Wil Jones, and produced by Ace Lutz, "Music Man" will have listeners tapping their feet while reminiscing with every note of the steel guitar.

"Music Man is a song that explains how any musician that loves music lives." shares Owens "There's nothing that compares to being on that stage and living the dream of delivering your songs to people that appreciate country music while riding across the land with a five-piece band in a bus. This song will surely make you want to two-step all over the dance floor!"

Owens is notable for being one of the few country artists who deliver modern-day sounds while honoring his traditional country roots. Owens is back in full swing with brand new music and shows for fans of all ages to enjoy. Ingrained in the characteristics that launched his career, Owens continues to pay homage to his heroes while remaining true to the style his fans fell in love with.

Named by Rolling Stone Country as one of the "10 New Country Artists You Need To Know," and awarded 2018 Music Row Independent Artist of the Year, Shane Owens has been building a strong following for more than a decade. His powerful vocal range combined with the emotional lyrical content of his songs has made him a favorite of fans, critics, and fellow artists alike.

Listen to the new track below.