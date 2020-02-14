Shallow Pool Share New Song 'Bloom'

Boston-based band shallow pools have shared the new song "bloom."

"'bloom' explores the positive and uplifting sides of a relationship and the desire to grow into a better version of yourself,'" says shallow pools. "Through this track, we wanted to show what it feels like to find a light in a relationship despite dealing with inner conflicts."



The band previously teamed up with Substream to premiere their new video for "haunted."

shallow pools are formed of long-time friends Glynnis Brennan (vocals), Jess Gromada (guitar), and Ali Ajemian (drums). Growing up it was pivotal for the trio to see women on stage, especially queer women. As members of the LGBTQIA+ community, shallow pools strive to promote inclusivity and create a safe space for listeners to express themselves through their music.



The band released the debut EP spring, last year, combining expressive lyrics, catchy melodies, and rhythmic guitar to create their own spin on the alt-pop genre. They were featured on the Alternative Press "Discover" Spotify playlist, and opened for national touring acts such as Meg & Dia and Jetty Bones. More recently, the group was nominated as New Artist of the Year at the Boston Music Awards.





