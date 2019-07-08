Shaed's TRAMPOLINE Completes Lengthy Bounce to No. 1 on Rock Airplay Chart
"Trampoline" completes the third-longest trip to No. 1 in the Rock Airplay chart's decade-long history, after Fitz and the Tantrums' "Out of My League" (33 weeks, 2013) and Cold War Kids' "First" (30 weeks, 2015).
Shaed is the first act to score a first Rock Airplay No. 1 in 2019 and is the first act in just over a year to lead in a first chart visit, following lovelytheband with "Broken" (June 9, 2018).
Shaed, a three-piece led by vocalist Chelsea Lee, is the first group led solely by a woman ever to top Rock Airplay. Honorable mention to Fitz and the Tantrums, via "Out of My League"; the act mostly sports lead vocals by frontman Michael Fitzpatrick, although Noelle Scaggs provides backing and occasional lead vocals.
Three songs by lead solo women have topped Rock Airplay: Lorde's "Royals" (2013) and "Team" (2014) and Alice Merton's "No Roots" (2018). Two women have also reigned in featured roles, both in 2012: Kimbra on Gotye's "Somebody That I Used to Know" and Janelle Monae on fun.'s "We Are Young."
|Click here to read Billboard's Chart Beat feature
SHAED Confirmed Tour Dates
7/19 @ Concerts in the Park in Sacramento, CA
7/21 @ Radio 104.5's Block Party in Philadelphia, PA
8/1 @ Sonic Lunch in Ann Arbor, MI
8/1 @ Park West in Chicago, IL (w/ Bishop Briggs)
8/2 @ Lollapalooza in Chicago, IL
8/3 @ ALT 98.7 Summer Camp in Long Beach, CA
8/10 @ The End Summer Camp in Seattle, WA
8/10 @ Crystal Ballroom in Portland, OR
8/17 @ Summer Sonic in Osaka, Japan
8/18 @ Summer Sonic in Tokyo, Japan
8/30 @ Bumbershoot Festival in Seattle, WA
9/14-9/15 @ Music Midtown in Atlanta, GA
9/30 @ 7th Street Entry in Minneapolis, MN #
10/6 @ Velvet Lounge in Toronto, ON #
10/8 @ The Sinclair in Boston, MA #
10/9 @ Bowery Ballroom in New York, NY #
10/10 @ 9:30 Club in Washington, DC #
10/13 @ A&R Music Bar in Columbus, OH #
10/15 @ Exit/In in Nashville, TN #
10/16 @ Vinyl in Atlanta, GA #
10/19 @ Club Dada in Dallas, TX #
10/20 @ Antone's Nightclub in Austin, TX #
10/22 @ RecordBar in Kansas City, MO #
10/24 @ The Complex in Salt Lake City, UT #
10/25-10/27 @ Voodoo Fest in New Orleans, LA
11/2 @ The Independent in San Francisco, CA #
11/6 @ Fortune Sound Club in Vancouver, ON #
11/16-17 @ Corona Capital in Mexico City, MX
# Headline Dates