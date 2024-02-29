Shaboozey to Play Shows Across Nashville, New York, & Los Angeles

Shaboozey, one of country music's hottest rising acts, sets shows across Nashville, New York and Los Angeles for this May.

Fans can expect a stand-out set from the multi-hyphenate artist that includes streaming juggernaut “Let it Burn” and the haunting track “Anabelle” as well as not-yet-released songs from his highly anticipated upcoming album due out this spring. Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 1, and are available for pre-sale today, February 29. For more information, visit https://americandogwood.com.

May 13 - Moroccan Lounge - Los Angeles, CA

May 17 - Baby's All Right - New York, NY

May 20 - The Basement - Nashville, TN

Following the tremendous streaming success of his hit single “Let It Burn,” Shaboozey released his new song “Anabelle” via EMPIRE. Written by Shaboozey, “Anabelle” is a breakup song that features bright but moody strumming to his unguarded outpouring of pain and is his latest release ahead of his forthcoming album.

Earlier this month, Shaboozey released the video for “Anabelle,” which was conceptualized and directed by Shaboozey and shot on film. The cinematic video features the Nigerian-American singer and rapper running from different versions of “Anabelle” until his heartbreak catches up to him.

Shaboozey boasts more than 130.9M total streams and over half a billion views on TikTok. Billboard calls the Virginia native's previous single, “Let It Burn, “a heady marriage of guitar-driven country, R&B and hip-hop elements, meshing into a distinct blend of pop melody and empowering message.” The track reached No. 8 on the US Viral 50 Spotify chart and has garnered more than 2.8M streams.

This weekend, Shaboozey will be joining Russell Dickerson for select dates on his “Big Wheels & Backroads” Tour. He will be the support act for Dickerson at the Clyde Theatre March 1 in Fort Wayne, IN, and March 2 at the Andrew J Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, OH. For tickets, click HERE.

ABOUT SHABOOZEY

Rising multi-media artist Shaboozey intends to build his own world, determined to carve his own lane in the Alt-Country / Hip-Hop space; he crafts a sound that pays homage to a cast of traditional western influences, such as Bob Dylan, Lead Belly, Johnny Cash, and Leonard Cohen, while looking into the future of what the two genres have yet to introduce.

Remaining true to his Virginia roots, Shaboozey hopes to continue the region's long-standing tradition of producing some of the most prolific creatives of the new millennium. This time through elevating the scope of contemporary hip-hop and introducing a modern Americana culture to a global audience.