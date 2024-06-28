Sevdaliza Returns With New Single 'Alibi' Feat. Pabllo Vitar and Yseult

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



the Iranian-Dutch polymath Sevdaliza returns to the limelight with her latest global pop link up “Alibi” featuring the French singer-songwriter Yseult and the Brazilian drag queen and singer Pabllo Vittar - which prior to release is having a huge moment online trending globally and garnering an incredible 1M+ Tik Tok creations.

Coming in hot off the back of her latest release “Ride Or Die II” with Villano Antillano and Tokischa which has been streamed over 200 million times and entered the Top 100 Billboard Global Chart, “Alibi” is a passionate and emotive continuation of Sevdaliza’s work to centre the stories of women all over the world. An exploration of the divine female energy in us all that delves into the love, the pain, the light and the dark that punctuates our existence; the shared experiences of all three artists are beautifully exchanged in lyrics drenched in both vulnerability and words of support, acting as a call to unite us all as one divine entity.



Dropping alongside the single today is a powerful video directed by Nogari (ICONOCLAST) starring all three artists. Providing the perfect visual texture for the track, the concept of the video revolves around a matriarchal ritual that unites women preparing them for battle. The video is peppered with symbolic and cursing words of hatred they have heard, be it on Sevdaliza's own body, a knife held by Yseult or the ribbon in Pabllo’s hair.



Speaking on the single, Sevdaliza says: "Alibi is a powerful exploration of the universal divine feminine energy, the love, pain, and resilience that exists in us. Collaborating with Pabllo Vittar and Yseult allowed us to blend our unique voices and perspectives into a song that speaks to the strength and solidarity of women. Alibi is about finding safety and support in each other, especially in a world that challenges a woman at all costs. Through the darkness, 'Alibi' is a testament to our ability to rise together. Alibi is about shedding painful misconceptions about our beings and stepping into your unique power and beauty. This world pits us against each other and black box algorithms feed our dividance. Stand up and reimagine sisterhood, where each of us can co-exist as a powerful divine entity."

Pabllo Vittar adds: "I've found my Alibis — the strong women who stand by me no matter what. When Sevdaliza invited me to collaborate on this song, it felt like a powerful opportunity to blend our experiences and voices. 'Alibi' delves into the depths of love and pain, where affection becomes an excuse for enduring suffering, and beauty and sorrow coexist in a delicate balance."

Yseult shares: "I loved working on 'Alibi.' This song highlights the strength and unity among women and celebrates our mutual support in the face of life's challenges. It reflects our ups and downs. 'Alibi' is dedicated to those who protect, love, and defy norms—a tribute to our complexity, with an enchanting melody that stays with you."

Photo Credit: Vitor Faria Duarte

