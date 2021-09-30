Seth Glier Releases New Single 'Somebody Break My Heart'

Grammy nominated artist Seth Glier has released a new single, entitled "Somebody Break My Heart".

The song is about the incredible healing powers of water through the lens of Seth's own personal relationship with the waters of Key West, Florida. The song features instruments like the Plethora (waterphone), samples of water, and crushed sand that tie in with the song's theme, while the mesmerizing visuals follow a graceful aquatic dancer through the deep oceans and above magnificent reefs for a most calming, lucid experience.

Seth Glier has performed alongside artists including James Taylor, Ani DiFranco, Martin Sexton and more.

Seth Glier's new album The Coronation is an invitation to forge a new, more beautiful world out of the current chaos.

Glier's sixth album on MPress Records, The Coronation is a beautiful and powerful collection that explores an expansive range of musical styles and topics from the personal to the political. A Grammy®-nominated singer-songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist from Western Massachusetts, Glier has also won five Independent Music Awards.

NPR describes his voice as "otherworldly" while praising him as "an engaging performer and storyteller." His critically acclaimed, emotionally dense catalog of work often draws upon traditional roots music, experimental instrumentation, and moody atmospheres that result in soulfully intelligent stories that can alternately fight the power and break your heart.

Listen to the new track here: