Set It Off Share New Song 'So Predictable'

SET IT OFF have just shared another unreleased B-side.



Listen to "So Predictable" below!



"We've all been there before - same argument, same issue, same nonsense, different day," singer Cody Carson says about the song. "This is one of those songs written out of complete frustration of those kinds of moments - whether it be someone you love who you butt heads with or someone so irritating yet you can't avoid them. We had a blast making this song because of the overall attitude that surrounds it."



The band also dropped the unreleased B-side "Catch Me If You Can" at the end of 2019. Listen here.



Set It Off will return to the road in North America next week with Sleeping With Sirens, Belmont, and Point North. The band will also embark on a spate of headline shows. All Set It Off tour dates are below.

SET IT OFF ON TOUR:



WITH SLEEPING WITH SIRENS, BELMONT, + POINT NORTH:

1/8 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

1/10 - Chicago, IL - The Forge

1/11 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

1/12 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theatre

1/14 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

1/15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

1/17 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

1/18 - San Francisco, CA - Regency

1/20 - Tucson, AZ - Encore

1/22 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

1/23 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

1/25 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

1/26 - Nashville, TN - The Cowan

1/28 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

1/30 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

1/31 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

2/1 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

2/4 - Albany, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

2/5 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

2/7 - Detroit, MI - The Crofoot

2/8 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

HEADLINE DATES:

WITH CAPSTAN + MOBS:

2/9 - Lakewood, OH - Phantasy Nightclub

2/11 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

2/12 - Dilworth, MN - TAK Music Venue

2/13 - Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre

2/15 - Calgary, AB - The Rec Room

2/16 - Edmonton, AB - Temple

2/18 - Vancouver, BC - The Biltmore Ballroom

2/19 - Portland, OR - Holocene*

2/20 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile*

*No Capstan



Set It Off released Midnight in 2019 to much acclaim. Midnight was produced by Mike Green (Neck Deep, All Time Low, State Champs) with additional production by Brandon Paddock (Panic! At the Disco, Papa Roach, The Used, Daughtry). The album demonstrates a depth and breadth of musicianship, as the band incorporated live strings, live horns, and a live gospel choir into the album. Midnight also includes intricate, instrumental features by Reel Big Fish's Matt Appleton and Issues' Skyler Accord, as well as a vocal feature by Wayfarers.





