Seratones Share Music Video for 'Over You'

Shreveport, Louisiana's Seratones - fronted by the gospel-trained powerhouse frontwoman A.J. Haynes - released their sophomore album POWER in August to critical acclaim from NPR, The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Billboard, PAPER Magazine, Paste Magazine, NYLON, and many more. They recently wrapped up a headlining tour in the US, and before kicking off their UK/EU tour tonight they share the music video for "Over You."

Watch the music video below!

AJ Haynes says of the video:

"'Over You' was written fresh after an acrimonious break up. Lewis Pesacov and I came up with a beat and a bass line and then I basically free-styled over the track. There was a point at which I realized-while making the song-that I truly was over the split. That I was better. I had to deal with how I was complicit in the emotional manipulations and blame game tug-of-war. I had to look at myself.

"The bathroom is one of our most intimate interior spaces because we have to be alone with ourselves, which is a really uncomfortable place to be after a breakup. We have to look in the mirror to see what we've done.

"The bathroom is also a place of transformation. We reflect, we recoup, we refresh, we re-learn how to come back to ourselves, to reframe our axis of pleasure. I think that self-love is about far more than baths, incense, and masturbation-however, these rituals remind us that we are worthy of pleasure and peace. Self-love is a practice of healing, of getting better."

Seratones released their critically-acclaimed debut album in 2016, leading to a national television debut on CBS This Morning, an NPR Music Tiny Desk concert, as well as tours with the likes of Charles Bradley, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Thao & The Get Down Stay Down, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, and more. Now the band release POWER, their first new album in 3+ years, first featuring a new member line-up, first record with New West and first record produced by Cage The Elephant's Bradley Shultz. On this record, Haynes showcases how vulnerability can be powerful, as her songs explore her years fighting for reproductive rights and serving as a counselor at one of Louisiana's last remaining abortion providers, her advocacy for racial equality, her struggles to adapt and overcome, her love of poetry, and much more.

POWER is out now via New West - purchase HERE.

Photo Credit: Dylan Glasgow Guice





