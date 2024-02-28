Sebastian Bach Embarks On 2024 'What Do I Got To Lose Tour' With Shows In Latin And North America

SEBASTIAN BACH will hit the road in 2024 for an international tour with dates in Latin and North America. The singer, songwriter, author, Broadway star, and actor's “What Do I Got To Lose Tour”—a mix of solo gigs and festival appearances—kicks off with an international run of performances in Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, and Chile before North American shows in the U.S. and Mexico.

The stateside tour gets underway May 10 in Jefferson, LA before wrapping June 29 in San Diego, CA. Tickets for the North American shows go on sale Friday, March 1 at 10:00 AM (local time), with pre-sale tickets are available Thursday, February 29 at 10:00 AM (ET). Click HERE for all ticketing info and to purchase tickets.

"We are super excited to embark upon the What Do I Got to Lose? Tour 2024!," SEBASTIAN BACH says. “This is the first song that I've ever had on U.S. rock radio with my solo band and I cannot thank you all enough--radio stations for playing this song and all you rock fans out there for cranking it up! Can't wait to play live for all of you this summer no tapes no fakes all real all the time that is how we roll! See you on the road mothertruckers!”

This news follows SEBASTIAN's exciting end to 2023, which included an appearance on Fox's “The Masked Singer” as “Tiki,” a fan and judge favorite who went on to show's Group B Finals. As ROLLING STONE noted, “Ahead of Tiki's reveal, panelist Nicole Scherzinger applauded his performance, saying, “You're a brilliant vocalist, you can do anything with your voice…'”

Following his final performance on the show in December, SEBASTIAN released “What Do I Got To Lose?” (Reigning Phoenix Music), marking his first new music in ten years. The track—which continues to build momentum at rock radio, trending in the Top 40 on the Mediabase's Active Rock Daily spin chart--was co-written by SEBASTIAN, Myles Kennedy (Alter Bridge, Slash) and Elvis Baskette (Mammoth WVH, Slash), the latter of whom also served as the track's producer.

Guitars lock into a heart-thumping groove on the song as SEBASTIAN's voice rings out on the refrain, “I'm holding on for judgment day.” The momentum gives way to a fret-burning lead. For the video, SEBASTIAN is joined by his former Skid Row bandmate, drummer Rob Affuso.

SEBASTIAN BACH’S 2024 tour dates

2/29-3/7 The 80's Cruise 2024 Orlando, FL Sun/Apr-14 Rainbow Bar & Grill 52nd Anniversary Show West Hollywood, CA Fri/Apr-26 Summer Breeze 2024 São Paulo, Brazil Sat/Apr-27 Tork n Roll Curitiba, Brazil Sun/Apr-28 Vivo Rio (with Mr Big) Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Tue/Apr-30 Teatro del Museo Montevideo, Uruguay Wed/May-1 Estadio Obras (with Mr Big) Buenos Aires , Argentina Fri/May-3 Teatro Caupolican (with Mr. Big) Santiago, Chile Sun/May-5 Lunario Mexico City, Mexico Fri/May-10 Jefferson, LA Southport Music Hall Sat/May-11 Destin, FL Club LA Sun/May-12 Daytona Beach, FL Welcome To Rockville Tue/May-14 Jacksonville, NC Hooligans Thu/May-16 Patchogue, NY Patchogue Theatre for The Performing Arts Fri/May-17 Warren OH Packard Music Hall Sat/May-18 Bensalem, PA Parx Casino Sun/May-19 Baltimore, MD Rams Head Live Tue/May-21 New Haven, CT Toad's Place Wed/May-22 Albany, NY Empire Live Fri/May-24 Montreal, QC Theatre Beanfield Tue/May-28 Warrendale, PA Jergel’s Rhythm Grille Wed/May-29 Grand Rapids, MI Elevation Fri/May-31 Indianapolis, IN Hendricks Live!

Sat/Jun-01 Morgantown, WV Ruby Amphitheatre Sun/Jun-02 Columbus, OH King Of Clubs Tue/Jun-04 Detroit, MI St Andrews Hall Wed/Jun-05 Madison, WI Majestic Theatre Fri/Jun-07 Joliet, IL The Forge Sat/Jun-08 St. Charles, IL Arcada Theatre Sun/Jun-09 Moline, IL The Rust Belt Tue/Jun-11 Des Moines, IA Wooly's Wed/Jun-12 Lincoln, NE Bourbon Theatre Fri/Jun-14 Colorado Springs, CO Sunshine Studios Sat/Jun-15 Denver, CO Summit Sun/Jun-16 Albuquerque, NM Sunshine Theater Tue/Jun-18 Oklahoma City, OK Diamond Ballroom Wed/Jun-19 Little Rock, AR The Hall Fri/Jun-21 Dallas, TX The Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall Sat/Jun-22 Houston, TX Scout Bar Sun/Jun-23 San Antonio, TX The Rock Box Tue/Jun-25 Tucson, AZ Rialto Thu/Jun-27 Ventura, CA Ventura Theater Fri/Jun-28 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory Sat/Jun-29 San Diego, CA House of Blues

Photo credit: Jim Louvau