Sebastian Bach Embarks On 2024 'What Do I Got To Lose Tour' With Shows In Latin And North America

Tickets for the North American shows go on sale Friday, March 1 at 10:00 AM (local time), with pre-sale tickets are available Thursday, February 29 at 10:00 AM (ET).
SEBASTIAN BACH will hit the road in 2024 for an international tour with dates in Latin and North America. The singer, songwriter, author, Broadway star, and actor's “What Do I Got To Lose Tour”—a mix of solo gigs and festival appearances—kicks off with an international run of performances in Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, and Chile before North American shows in the U.S. and Mexico.
The stateside tour gets underway May 10 in Jefferson, LA before wrapping June 29 in San Diego, CA. Tickets for the North American shows go on sale Friday, March 1 at 10:00 AM (local time), with pre-sale tickets are available Thursday, February 29 at 10:00 AM (ET). Click HERE for all ticketing info and to purchase tickets.
"We are super excited to embark upon the What Do I Got to Lose? Tour 2024!," SEBASTIAN BACH says. “This is the first song that I've ever had on U.S. rock radio with my solo band and I cannot thank you all enough--radio stations for playing this song and all you rock fans out there for cranking it up! Can't wait to play live for all of you this summer no tapes no fakes all real all the time that is how we roll! See you on the road mothertruckers!”
This news follows SEBASTIAN's exciting end to 2023, which included an appearance on Fox's “The Masked Singer” as “Tiki,” a fan and judge favorite who went on to show's Group B Finals. As ROLLING STONE noted, “Ahead of Tiki's reveal, panelist Nicole Scherzinger applauded his performance, saying, “You're a brilliant vocalist, you can do anything with your voice…'”
Following his final performance on the show in December, SEBASTIAN released “What Do I Got To Lose?” (Reigning Phoenix Music), marking his first new music in ten years. The track—which continues to build momentum at rock radio, trending in the Top 40 on the Mediabase's Active Rock Daily spin chart--was co-written by SEBASTIAN, Myles Kennedy (Alter Bridge, Slash) and Elvis Baskette (Mammoth WVH, Slash), the latter of whom also served as the track's producer.
Guitars lock into a heart-thumping groove on the song as SEBASTIAN's voice rings out on the refrain, “I'm holding on for judgment day.” The momentum gives way to a fret-burning lead. For the video, SEBASTIAN is joined by his former Skid Row bandmate, drummer Rob Affuso.
|
|
|
Photo credit: Jim Louvau
Videos