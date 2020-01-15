Sea Girls Drop New Single 'Ready For More'

The UK's Sea Girls ended their explosive 2019 with their first trip to the U.S. where they played to packed rooms in both New York City and Los Angeles. Today they unleash their dynamic new anthem "Ready For More" which marks their 5th "Hottest Record" in a row from Annie Mac. This new single is the first the band are sharing off a forthcoming new EP Under Exit Lights - set to be released on March 6 via Polydor.

Listen below!

Of "Ready For More" Sea Girls lead singer Henry Camamile explains; "'Ready For More' is the bad apple of the EP. It looks and sounds sweet, but it's basically staring into this abyss of nihilistic behaviour and being scared that I couldn't change it. This song practically embraces the slippery slope I was on."

2019 was quite a year for Sea Girls, one of the UK's most exciting new bands, named after a misheard lyric from a Nick Cave song. They signed a major record deal with Polydor, toured the globe, triumphed at Reading, conquered NYC and LA, and played their biggest UK show to date when they sold out London's Forum.

Sea Girls are a band aiming first and foremost at being the singalong torch bearers for a whole new generation. Much of their success is driven by their energetic live performances and uncanny ability to write songs including the pneumatic, infectious punch of "Call Me Out," "All I Want To Hear You Say," "Damage Done," and "Violet."

In March they release the brand new EP, Under Exit Lights, featuring more infectious jagged life songs and in April play their biggest UK tour yet. "The lyrics for these songs draw their soul from my life of late nights and the mornings after - about being young and going out a lot," Henry explains. "It involves dark thoughts, anxiety, but ends in hope, positivity and optimism."

Under Exit Lights EP Track Listing:

Ready For More

Why Won't You Admit

Closer

Violet

Timeless

Soldier On

Sea Girls tour dates

1/21 Belgium, Antwerp, Twix

1/22 Germany, Cologne, Mtc

1/24 The Netherlands, Nijmegen, Merleyn

1/25 The Netherlands, Amsterdam, Paradiso

1/26 The Netherlands, Rotterdam, Rotown

1/28 Denmark, Copenhagen, Hotel Cecil

1/30 Germany, Berlin, Privatclub

1/31 Germany, Munich, Strom

2/2 Italy, Milan, Circolo Magnolia

2/4 Germany, Frankfurt, Zoom

2/5 France, Paris, Point Ephemere

April

4/16 Birmingham, O2 Institute Sold Out

4/17 Manchester, O2 Ritz Sold Out

4/18 Glasgow, The Garage Sold Out

4/23 London, The Roundhouse





