Sarantos Releases Festive Christmas Single 'The Time (For Miracles)'

This new easy-listening Christmas song captures the essence of the holiday season with its simple message of hope and miracles.

By: Dec. 02, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Ted Nash and Kristen Lee Sergeant Tease HOLIDAYS CD With Two Sweet Seasonal Photo 1 Kristen Lee Sergeant and Ted Nash Are Two Of Our Favorite Things
Music Review: Anthony Nunziata Gifts Us His Single FIRST CHRISTMAS For Our Christmas Photo 2 Anthony Nunziata Makes CHRISTMAS Music For Today
Frank Zappa Releases New 50th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition of Legendary 1973 Album 'OV Photo 3 Frank Zappa Releases New 50th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition of Legendary 1973 Album 'OVER-NITE SENSATION'
THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack to Feature Music By Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson & More Photo 4 THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack to Feature Music By Alicia Keys & More

Sarantos Releases Festive Christmas Single 'The Time (For Miracles)'

Chicago native Sarantos is spreading some holiday cheer with the release of his new single "The Time (For Miracles). The song is part of his album, "Somethin' to Believe In," which was released the same day. The album features 3 Top 10 UK iTunes hit singles, and 2 additional Top 40s. Tracks featured on the collection have been streamed more than 300K times.

This new easy-listening Christmas song captures the essence of the holiday season with its simple message of hope and miracles. With its soft, sweet melody and uplifting lyrics, "The Time (For Miracles)" is a perfect fit for your holiday season.

Sarantos' unique sound has been described as a fusion of 80s rock and modern pop, and this song is no exception. The artist's vocals and songwriting have been compared to the likes of the Beatles, Freddie Mercury, Ed Sheeran, and Justin Bieber. The song is a heartwarming reminder that miracles can happen at any time, including during the festive holiday season.

The release of "The Time (For Miracles)" is part of Sarantos' ongoing music project, where he releases a new song, lyric video, music video, book chapter, and poem every month. This project has been going on for 11 years, and Sarantos shows no signs of slowing down. His dedication and passion for music have earned him numerous awards and nominations, including being considered for a Grammy Award.

"The Time (For Miracles)" is a must-have addition to any Christmas playlist. Its message of hope and belief in miracles is something that everyone can relate to, especially during the holiday season.

Sarantos hosts his popular Songwriters Show on Reality Radio, where he showcases his music along with other talented artists. The show is syndicated on over 60 channels, including iHeartRadio, Spotify, and iTunes.

Sarantos' music is available on all major streaming platforms, and fans can look forward to his surprise instrumental CD to be released every year in November. For more information and updates on Sarantos' music and projects, please visit his official website at www.melogia.com.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Video: Parisian Psych-Rock Band HOWLIN JAWS Releases New Video Single, Bewitched Me Photo
Video: Parisian Psych-Rock Band HOWLIN' JAWS Releases New Video Single, 'Bewitched Me'

Watch the new video single, 'Bewitched Me,' from Parisian psych-rock band HOWLIN' JAWS!

2
Bananarama Reveal New Reworks Of Robert De Niros Waiting… and Velvet Lies Photo
Bananarama Reveal New Reworks Of 'Robert De Niro's Waiting…' and 'Velvet Lies'

Bananarama revisits two tracks with new remixes by The Reflex and Luke Million for their upcoming collection, Glorious - The Ultimate Collection. The Reflex adds a French touch to 'Robert De Niro's Waiting...' while Luke Million transforms 'Velvet Lies' into a combination of vocodered vocals, Italo Disco, and Electronic Funk. Listen to the remixes and check out the visualizer for 'Robert De Niro's Waiting...' here!

3
Sarantos Releases Festive Christmas Single The Time (For Miracles) Photo
Sarantos Releases Festive Christmas Single 'The Time (For Miracles)'

Chicago native Sarantos is spreading some holiday cheer with the release of his new single 'The Time (For Miracles). The song is part of his album, 'Somethin' to Believe In,' which was released the same day. The album features 3 Top 10 UK iTunes hit singles, and 2 additional Top 40s. Tracks featured on the collection have been streamed more than 300K times.

4
Victor Thompson Presents Debut Album Blessed Photo
Victor Thompson Presents Debut Album 'Blessed'

Nigerian gospel singer Victor Thompson releases his debut album 'Blessed,' blending gospel and afrobeat influences to spread messages of faith and gratitude. The album features breakout single 'THIS YEAR (Blessings)' with over 170 million streams and reached #1 on Billboard's US Hot Gospel Songs chart.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central THE BOOK OF MORMON
HADESTOWN
ALADDIN
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HARMONY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO