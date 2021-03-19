Sara Kays Unveils 'Picture of You'

Nashville-based solo songwriter, talented guitarist, and ukulele player Sara Kays has unveiled her latest song, "Picture of You," available now at all DSPs and streaming services. Watch the song's lyric video at Sara's official YouTube channel below.

"Picture of You" sees Kays building upon the breakout success of her hit single, "Remember That Night?," which has just begun climbing the top 40 at Triple A radio outlets nationwide. With over 100M global audio streams to date, the track is featured on a wide range of top playlists across all platforms and is currently ranked at #30 on Pandora's overall "Top Spins" chart. "Remember That Night?" is joined by Kays' first-ever official music video, currently boasting over 4M individual views at YouTube HERE.

Kays - who was recently featured as Billboard's latest "Emerging Artists Spotlight" - followed "Remember That Night?" with the new song, "Future Kids" and its official lyric video streaming HERE. In addition, Kays also visited a Nashville studio to record an exclusive acoustic rendition of Simple Plan's 2004 hit, "Welcome to My Life" as well as a live version of "Remember That Night?"

"Remember That Night?" has quickly proven a viral sensation and popular introduction to a remarkable new artist. The track's incredible trajectory began when Kays performed a brief acoustic rendition of the then-unreleased song on her hugely popular TikTok. The short snippet immediately blew up, garnering nearly 3M views and over 720K likes in less than one week. Following the positive fan reaction, Kays worked quickly to officially finish and release the song. Upon release, Billboard praised "the full-bodied nature of (Kays') songwriting," calling the single "Gorgeous and delicate -- but with a hook that can go viral, too."

"Remember That Night?" followed the release of Kays' acclaimed EP, Camera Shy, highlighted by the streaming favorites, "No Matter The Season," "Smaller Than This," "Chosen Last," and the emotionally vulnerable "I'm Okay Though." The EP - which has now garnered over 15M worldwide streams to date - sees the 22-year-old artist turning her internal struggles with isolation, body image, and a fractured family into bravely candid acoustic songcraft that captures her personal fears while simultaneously offering listeners relief through relatable storytelling.

Kays' uniquely comforting, cathartic, and catchy brand of alternative pop, which she writes and records all on her own, has earned her more than 1.6M TikTok followers, a growing audience that feels more like a supportive community. Along with her increasing popularity, Kays recently hit the upper reaches on Rolling Stone's "Breakthrough 25" chart while earning a wide range of media attention from outlets including MTV, SPIN, FLAUNT, American Songwriter, FLOOD, and Alternative Press, which named her as one of "50 New Artists You Need To Hear."

Listen here: