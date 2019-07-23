Sander van Doorn Announces 15 Years of Identity ADE Event

Following the wild success of Sander van Doorn's sold-out event at ADE 2018, the Dutch powerhouse announces his return to De Bajes Amsterdam for what promises to be one of the most spectacular events in the Amsterdam Dance Event diary. Celebrating 15 years of his Identity Radio Show, Sander van Doorn is preparing to make this year's edition one for the history books with a special anniversary celebration.



Kicking off the 15 years of Identity celebrations earlier this year in Miami for Miami Music Week, Sander van Doorn premiered the concept at the Nautilus Hotel, inviting the likes of Benny Benassi, Yves V and David Tort to share the decks with him underneath the Miami sun. Dedicating his sets to his Identity radio show all over the globe since then, Sander has taken the show concept far and wide, with standout shows in Singapore, Macao and Japan to name a few.



Hosting this milestone event in Sander van Doorn's home town, the energy is set to be unparalleled. Inviting a selection of his favourite DJs to help him bring the best dance music all night long, Sander will be treating the crowd to a set filled with classic fan favourites and brand new material. With the Identity family ready to transform De Bajes into their home for the night, this is not one to be missed by electronic music lovers. Tickets are on sale now here.





