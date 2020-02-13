Sanction Release New Music Video for 'Shattering Man'

Long Island metal/hardcore band, Sanction have released a new music video for their track "Shattering Man."

Watch below!

"Shattering Man" is off of the band's sophomore full-length album Broken in Refraction which was released last summer via Pure Noise Records, and is available to listen to across streaming services including Spotify, Apple Music, and more.

Sanction will be hitting the road starting tomorrow, February 14 in Brooklyn, and wrapping up on March 21 in Oakdale, NY. Joinning Sanction on this tour will be SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Vamachara, and Typecastle, as well as Adrenaline (2/14-2/24), Dying Wish (2/26-3/4), Crow Killer (3/6-3/15), and Foreign Hands (3/17-3/21), throughout the course of the tour. For a full list of dates, please see below or here.

The band shares on the forthcoming tour, "We're excited to hit the road on our first full US and Canada headline tour. We're bringing some of the best current bands with us, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Vamachara and Typecaste. We also have regional support from our friends in Adrenaline, Dying Wish, Crow Killer and Foreign Hands - all the freshest hardcore and metalcore for this tour. Come out to the date closest to you."

For more information, please visit https://smarturl.it/SanctionNY.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

Feb 14 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Kingsland*

Feb 15 - Richmond, VA @ The Canal Club*

Feb 16 - Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506*

Feb 18 - Orlando, FL @ Soundbar*

Feb 19 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade*

Feb 20 - Jacksonville, FL @ Nighthawks*

Feb 22 - Houston, TX @ Satellite Bar*

Feb 23 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger*

Feb 24 - Dallas, TX @ Ruins*

Feb 26 - Mesa, AZ @ The Nile Underground^

Feb 27 - Las Vegas, NV @ American Legion Post 8^

Feb 28 - Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction^

Feb 29 - Berkeley, CA @ 924 Gilman^

Mar 02 - Seattle, WA @ Vera Project^

Mar 03 - Vancouver, BC @ The Front^

Mar 04 - Portland, OR @ The Hawthorne Theatre^

Mar 06 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court #

Mar 07 - Denver, CO @ Lost Lake #

Mar 09 - Kansas City, MO @ Davey's Uptown #

Mar 10 - Iowa City, IA @ Gabe's #

Mar 11 - Minneapolis, MN @ Whiskey Junction #

Mar 12 - Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge #

Mar 13 - Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary #

Mar 14 - Toronto, ON @ Sneaky Dee's #

Mar 15 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz #

Mar 17 - Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place %

Mar 18 - Albany, NY @ Fuze Box %

Mar 19 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium %

Mar 20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Voltage Lounge %

Mar 21 - Oakdale, NY @ Shakers Pub %

* - w/ Adrenaline

^ - w/ Dying Wish

& - w/ Crow Killer

% - w/ Foreign Hands





