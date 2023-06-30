Sammy Virji & Flowdan Collab on Garage Cut Shella Verse

UK-based DJ/Producer Sammy Virji has released the hotly anticipated collaboration “Shella Verse” with iconic vocalist Flowdan via Astralwerks.

A lean and bassy garage cut blessed with Flowdan’s rapid-fire vocal delivery, “Shella Verse” shows off Sammy Virji’s talent for combining killer hooks with immaculately crafted productions.

Sammy Virji has swiftly made his mark on the electronic music space, proving to be both a pioneer and innovator of the UKG renaissance. Over the years, he’s crafted an ever-growing discography and unmissable live show which has propelled him to the forefront of UKG and underground UK Bass scene.

His impressive past achievements include a coveted Rinse FM residency, monthly sold-out ‘Like a Virjin’ and 'Isn’t It’ tours, performances at renowned venues across the UK and Australia (including a recent sold-out headline show at Village Underground) and a string of collaborations with the likes of Salute, Conducta and more.

Flowdan, the iconic figure of British urban music, has undeniably left his mark on the scene throughout his impressive career thus far spanning over two decades. With his iconic vocals and incredible live presence, the original Dan has graced stage across the globe both on his own and featuring with some of the biggest artists in the game.

At the beginning of 2023 we witnessed the culmination of months of escalated hype with the release of his collaboration with Skrillex and Fred again.. called “Rumble,” a track which achieved global chart status and incredible social virality.

Sammy Virji – Upcoming US Tour Dates

July 20 – Sound, Los Angeles

July 21 – Folsom, San Francisco

July 22 – The Black Box, Denver