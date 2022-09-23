Sam Williams Releases New Song 'Blame 'Em Both'

Nashville singer/songwriter Sam Williams has released the delicately scathing "Blame 'Em Both", another song from the forthcoming deluxe version of his celebrated debut, Glasshouse Children out on October 14th via Mercury Nashville. The expanded edition of the record, entitled Glasshouse Children: Tilted Crown, includes six brand new tracks. Preorder of album here.

"I remember this song's chorus starting as a poem I'd written. Blame 'Em Both expounds on the origination of sin," says Sam Williams on the single. "Where does it come from and where does it go? The live band really enhances the tone of the song."

Glasshouse Children was released last year to glowing reviews. Rolling Stone said that the LP was "...an introspective meditation on hurt and healing, growth and loss, sin and redemption: it's a reckoning with fate, freewill and the family ties that bind us. Sam's skyscraping vocals shine through these ten lush, cinematic songs, as he delivers gut-wrenching, honest and plainspoken lyrics with raw vulnerability and deep empathy."

Regarding Glasshouse Children: Tilted Crown, Sam says, "I felt some of the songs that didn't make Glasshouse Children deserved their shine, while also wanting to provide new music before a second LP. Tilted Crown tells a little more story and lets the listener in just that much more."

The grandson of country pioneer Hank Williams and the son of outlaw legend Hank Jr., Sam Williams is the latest in a long line of American originals, but he's not here for the sake of tradition. He sings with his own singular voice and he writes in his own singular style, fusing gut-wrenching honesty with plainspoken poetics and raw vulnerability with deep empathy.

Suffering the sudden loss of his sister and mother this past year has been profoundly devastating for Williams, but the journey of grief and self-discovery he has found himself on has led to a deeper understanding of his purpose in life and inspired him to honor his legacy with truth and integrity.

Listen to the new single here: