Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sam Williams Releases New Song 'Blame 'Em Both'

Sam Williams Releases New Song 'Blame 'Em Both'

Williams will release his new deluxe album on on October 14th.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 23, 2022  

Nashville singer/songwriter Sam Williams has released the delicately scathing "Blame 'Em Both", another song from the forthcoming deluxe version of his celebrated debut, Glasshouse Children out on October 14th via Mercury Nashville. The expanded edition of the record, entitled Glasshouse Children: Tilted Crown, includes six brand new tracks. Preorder of album here.

"I remember this song's chorus starting as a poem I'd written. Blame 'Em Both expounds on the origination of sin," says Sam Williams on the single. "Where does it come from and where does it go? The live band really enhances the tone of the song."

Glasshouse Children was released last year to glowing reviews. Rolling Stone said that the LP was "...an introspective meditation on hurt and healing, growth and loss, sin and redemption: it's a reckoning with fate, freewill and the family ties that bind us. Sam's skyscraping vocals shine through these ten lush, cinematic songs, as he delivers gut-wrenching, honest and plainspoken lyrics with raw vulnerability and deep empathy."

Regarding Glasshouse Children: Tilted Crown, Sam says, "I felt some of the songs that didn't make Glasshouse Children deserved their shine, while also wanting to provide new music before a second LP. Tilted Crown tells a little more story and lets the listener in just that much more."

The grandson of country pioneer Hank Williams and the son of outlaw legend Hank Jr., Sam Williams is the latest in a long line of American originals, but he's not here for the sake of tradition. He sings with his own singular voice and he writes in his own singular style, fusing gut-wrenching honesty with plainspoken poetics and raw vulnerability with deep empathy.

Suffering the sudden loss of his sister and mother this past year has been profoundly devastating for Williams, but the journey of grief and self-discovery he has found himself on has led to a deeper understanding of his purpose in life and inspired him to honor his legacy with truth and integrity.

Listen to the new single here:

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Interview: Ben Platt Talks 'Reverie' Tour & Performing After the PandemicInterview: Ben Platt Talks 'Reverie' Tour & Performing After the Pandemic
September 23, 2022

BroadwayWorld caught up with Platt to discuss what audiences can expect from the new tour, the difference between performing for concert audiences opposed to musical theatre audiences, and what he's most looking forward to when taking on the role of Leo Frank in the upcoming City Center production of Parade.
Taylor Young Band Release New Single 'Belong Together'Taylor Young Band Release New Single 'Belong Together'
September 23, 2022

Following 2020s debut album Mercury Transit, Taylor Young Band has embarked on an interstellar journey of discovery. Powered by new instrumentation, new arrangements, and Taylor’s trademark disarming earnestness, “Belong Together” propels an artist grounded in the roots of Americana to the swirling mist beyond the stars.
Broadway Watch Guide: Fall 2022 - Where to Watch Skylar Astin, Sheryl Lee Ralph & More on TV This FallBroadway Watch Guide: Fall 2022 - Where to Watch Skylar Astin, Sheryl Lee Ralph & More on TV This Fall
September 23, 2022

The upcoming fall television season features an exciting lineup of Broadway stars starring in new and returning television series. From Skylar Astin's new CBS series So Help Me Todd to newly-minted Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph returning for the second season of Abbott Elementary, check out where and when you can watch Broadway stars on TV!
Lea Michele to Perform From FUNNY GIRL on THE TONIGHT SHOW Next WeekLea Michele to Perform From FUNNY GIRL on THE TONIGHT SHOW Next Week
September 23, 2022

The performance will mark the first televised performance from the musical. The Glee star is currently playing Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl at the August Wilson Theatre. The production also stars Tovah Feldshuh, Ramin Karimloo, and Jared Grimes.
Quavo x Takeoff Reveal Pre-Save & Tracklist for Collaborative Debut Album 'Only Built For Infinity Links'Quavo x Takeoff Reveal Pre-Save & Tracklist for Collaborative Debut Album 'Only Built For Infinity Links'
September 23, 2022

Quavo and Takeoff have released the tracklist for their new album 'Only Built For Infinity Links.' Quavo brings his triplet flows and personalized style to his solo releases. Takeoff is the youngest member of trap trendsetters Migos, whose songs 'Versace' and 'Bad and Boujee' became major streaming hits.