Sam Varga Releases Punk Rock Cover of 'good 4 u' by Olivia Rodrigo

After being in Nashville for only three years, Sam Varga is taking the city - and TikTok - by storm. His most recent cover of "good 4 u" by Olivia Rodrigo quickly caught the attention of the viral platform's users with 1.8 million views within days. The punk rock inspired cover is the latest in Varga's achievements following his debut single "Sex & Whiskey" and EP Light Me Up. Listen to the young artist's take on "good 4 u" below.

This song pinpoints a shift in style for Varga, who frequently performs at Whiskey Jam and The Listening Room in Nashville, with a noticeably heavier sound. He considers Rodrigo an inspiration and chose to cover her song for a number of reasons.

"There's a talent, an edge and a vulnerability to her artistry that is undeniable and just a blast to listen to. 'good 4 u' is undeniably a punk song," said Sam Varga.

In a sea of viral videos and talented artists, Varga stands out with his unique, electric sound. Listen to his cover of "good 4 u" for an unforgettable twist on a familiar song and continued, thought-provoking creativity from a growing artist.

With just three short years in Nashville under his belt, Sam Varga has already established himself as a serious writer and dynamic performer. He made Nashville his home in 2017 when he took a job working at the Jack Daniel's Distillery after graduating from the University of Texas with degrees in Advertising and Psychology. Coming up in the fast-paced punk scenes of his high school days and the Blues of Austin, Texas, there is an edge and energy that makes his songs stand out in Music City. He has quickly come up through the writing ranks and can frequently be seen playing staples in town such as Whiskey Jam, Buscall, and The Listening Room, he even sold out acclaimed venue, The Basement. His first year in Nashville saw the release of his debut single "Sex & Whiskey" and the release of his EP "Light Me Up."

