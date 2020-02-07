Country star Sam Hunt unveils new song "Hard To Forget" today. Written by Sam Hunt, Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Ashley Gorley, Audrey Grisham, Russ Hull, and Mary Jean Shurtz, "Hard To Forget" joins "Sinning With You. and Top 5-and-climbing radio hit "Kinfolks" as another taste of what is to come on Hunt's upcoming April 3 album, SOUTHSIDE (MCA Nashville).

Listen to "Hard To Forget" below!

"Hard To Forget" comes on the heels of Hunt's album release news and the announcement of The Southside Summer Tour 2020 with special guests Kip Moore, Travis Denning, and ERNEST. Kicking off May 28, the tour runs through over 40 markets from Charlotte, Tampa and Toronto to Dallas, Sacramento and Phoenix before wrapping Sept. 26 in Albuquerque. Tickets go on sale this Tues, Feb. 11 exclusively to Citi members via www.citientertainment.com with public on-sale opening Friday, Feb. 14 on www.ticketmaster.com.





