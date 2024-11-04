News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Sam Hunt Delivers Moving New Track 'Liberty'

Listen to the single Liberty, Sam Hunt's first track following his recent Locked Up EP.

Sam Hunt delivers a stirring new track with “Liberty,” out now. Rooted in a dream of the future, Hunt envisions what life can look like with days focused on and filled with perseverance, purpose, and family. Hunt played a portion of “Liberty” acoustically on his socials last year after writing the tune with Zach Crowell, Chris LaCorte, Shane McAnally, and Josh Osborne. 

Sam Hunt Delivers Moving New Track 'Liberty'
“Liberty” is the first track following Hunt’s recent Locked Up EP. Locked Up features Hunt’s 10th career No. 1 hit “Outskirts” along with “Country House,” playing on country radio now. Hunt recently wrapped his Locked Up Tour with over 20 dates across the U.S. and Canada.

Hunt has been announced as a headliner for several festivals including Gulf Coast Jam 2025, Country Jam 2025, and Canada’s Boots And Hearts Music Festival 2025. Hunt also recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of his culture-shifting, 4x Platinum-selling debut album, Montevallo. For more Hunt info on music, touring, and news, visit SamHunt.com.

Photo Credit: Alysse Gafkjen



