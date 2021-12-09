Sam Fender Shares Acoustic Recording of 'Seventeen Going Under' Featuring Holly Humberstone

Sam Fender is pleased to release an acoustic recording of his hit single, "Seventeen Going Under," sharing the vocals with the new BRIT Rising Star winner, Holly Humberstone.

The original recording of the track, released earlier this year as an introduction to Sam's critically acclaimed second album of the same title, has become a runaway viral sensation, racking up tens of millions of streams across the globe. It's another timely example of just how far-reaching Sam Fender's music has become in 2021, with a record that has touched a nerve and touched hearts too. Sam's has been a success story unparalleled over the course of the past twelve months, taking these songs from his bedroom floor in Newcastle, to two sold out Wembley Arena shows next Spring.

And to cap an incredible year for the North Shields artist, he now shares this gorgeously understated version of "Seventeen Going Under," focusing the attention squarely on those tender, emotionally raw lyrics and the sheer power of two unique, and distinctly individual voices.

A rare talent, the 25 year-old musician plays every gig as though it might well be his last, armed with this huge, cavernous vocal, guitar strapped on (a Fender, obviously), and fuelled by that seemingly old-school belief that great guitar music still has the power to change lives and influence people.

Listen to the track here: