Sam Fender Releases New Song 'Hold Out'

On the heels of wowing the star-studded audience at Elton John's Oscars bash last Sunday, Sam Fender is pleased to share details of a brand new track, his first of 2020. "Hold Out" is streaming now. It is another track that finds Sam mining he and his band's earliest output that almost made the cut for his debut album Hypersonic Missiles (which hit the UK charts at #1 its first week out) but chose to save it for another moment. Ahead of Sam's attendance at the BRIT Awards where he's nominated for multiple categories this month, it now finds its release.

Listen below!

Sam: "We nearly released "Hold Out" as a single back in the day. It was a staple in our live set when the band first got together. This song is about going out on the lash back home as a form of escape. We always really liked this one but haven't known what to do with it. Here it is.."

While "Hold Out" doesn't signal the start of a second album campaign, it acts as another fine statement of intent for Fender, who had already mapped out the skeletal frame of a second album before Hypersonic Missiles was released last year. A prolific writer with a steely determination to get back into his self-built studio space alongside the River Tyne as soon as a new song takes its shape, Sam has already spoken about his desire to better that first record, he deems a mere introduction of what he's capable of. He needn't be quite so tough on himself, Hypersonic Missiles was released to widespread acclaim, declared as a new British artist with an innate ear for melody and a sharp way with his words that reflected street-level observations with global ambition.

2020 commenced with Sam being hand-picked by Sir Elton John to play at his annual The Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Award Party which took place Sunday, February 8. In the UK, similar to 2019, with Sam is kicking off the new year by preparing for the BRIT Awards later this month. He follows last year's Critics' Choice Award with a nomination this year for Best New Artist.

For an otherwise celebratory year, an unfortunate and frustrating bout of ill health pushed back a handful of sold-out UK live dates late last year, with the rescheduled shows now fixed for either later this month or into the Spring, including two nights of the four at Newcastle's O2 Academy. The remaining night at Brixton Academy now lands after his Spring tour and his sold out shows at Alexandra Palace. As we hurtle in the direction of the Summer, festival slots are already being booked up with a string announced and soon to be announced suggesting that more fans than ever will be able to catch Sam and his band live, and arguably where he excels. All dates are listed below

Sam Fender Live (Tickets at samfender.com):

February 17 - O2 Academy, Newcastle SOLD OUT

February 19 - O2 Academy, Newcastle SOLD OUT

February 24 - La Cigale, Paris

February 25 - Ancienne Belgique, Brussels SOLD OUT

February 27 - Palladium, Cologne

February 28 - Columbiahalle, Berlin

March 1- Halle 622, Zurich

March 2- Paradiso, Amsterdam SOLD OUT

March 5- Docks Club, Hamburg

March 20 - O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester SOLD OUT

March 21 - O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester SOLD OUT

March 23 - Barrowlands, Glasgow SOLD OUT

March 24 - Barrowlands, Glasgow SOLD OUT

March 26 - Alexandra Palace, London SOLD OUT

March 27 - Alexandra Palace, London SOLD OUT

March 31 - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff SOLD OUT

April 2 - First Direct Arena, Leeds SOLD OUT

April 3 - Utilita Arena, Newcastle SOLD OUT

May 1 - O2 Academy, Bristol (rescheduled show) SOLD OUT

May 16 - O2 Academy, Birmingham (rescheduled show) SOLD OUT

May 17 - O2 Academy, Brixton (rescheduled show) SOLD OUT

May 23 - Warrington, Neighbourhood Festival

May 24 - Newcastle, This Is Tomorrow Festival

June 3 - De Montfort Hall, Leicester (rescheduled show)

June 13 - Isle of Wight Festival

June 16 - Malahide Castle, Dublin (w/ The Killers) SOLD OUT

June 17 - Malahide Castle, Dublin (w/ The Killers) SOLD OUT

July 8 - Madrid, Espacio Mad Cool Festival

July 10 - Glasgow, TRNSMT Festival

August 19 - Tivoli Vredenburg, Utrecht SOLD OUT





