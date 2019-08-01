Sam Fender Announces U.S. Tour

Sam Fender returns to the US this week to perform his latest single "Will We Talk" onThe Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, tonight, Thursday, August 1, before heading to Chicago for his highly anticipated slot at Lollapalooza on Saturday, August 3at 1pm. "Will We Talk" is the fourth track off the forthcoming debut album Hypersonic Missiles, following title-track, "Play God" and breakout single "Dead Boys." The LP is due out September 13th on Interscope. Additionally, Fender has announced a fall run of North American dates kicking off this September 25 with stops in Seattle, Los Angeles, Toronto, DC, NY and more. Full list of dates below.

Pre-order the album HERE for download, CD, cassette, mini-disc, limited edition black and white vinyl, and to pre-save on streaming platforms. Head over to Sam's online store for exclusive merch and limited-edition album bundles.

This week will mark Fender's first US performances since last spring saw him play to sold-out audiences in both Los Angeles, NYC and SXSW. Fender also made his late-night TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he performed the album's title track. In addition, Fender was featured on CBS This Morning - Saturday where he spoke with CBS anchor Anthony Mason about his sudden rise in notoriety. Last November, the 25-year-old singer-songwriter from Newcastle was declared winner of the BRITs Critics' Choice award(previous winners include Adele, Sam Smith, Florence & The Machine) and recently performed alongside legends Bob Dylan and Neil Young at London's Hyde Park.

Sam Fender Live:

August 3 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza

August 10 - Boardmasters Festival, Newquay

August 16 - Summer Sonic, Tokyo

August 18 - Summer Sonic, Osaka

August 30 - Fusion Festival, Liverpool

August 31 - Electric Picnic, Laois Ireland

September 25 - Seattle, WA - Crocodile Cafe

September 26 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge

September 28 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

September 30 - West Hollywood, CA - Troubadour

October 3 - Dallas, TX - Dada

October 4 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits

October 6 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall

October 8 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line Music Cafe

October 10 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

October 12 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern

October 14 - Montreal, QC - L'Astral

October 15 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

October 17 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

October 19 - Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg University

October 20 - Washington, DC - U Street Music Hall

November 22 - Academy, Manchester SOLD OUT

November 23 - Guild of Students, Liverpool SOLD OUT

November 26 - Rock City, Nottingham SOLD OUT

November 27 - O2 Academy, Glasgow SOLD OUT

November 28 - O2 Academy, Leeds SOLD OUT

November 30 - Dome, Brighton SOLD OUT

December 1 - O2 Academy, Bournemouth SOLD OUT

December 3 - Pavilions, Plymouth

December 4 - O2 Academy, Bristol SOLD OUT

December 5 - O2 Academy, Birmingham SOLD OUT

December 7 - O2 Academy, Newcastle SOLD OUT

December 8 - O2 Academy, Newcastle SOLD OUT

December 10 - O2 Academy Brixton, London SOLD OUT

December 11 - O2 Academy Brixton, London

December 13 - Great Hall, Cardiff SOLD OUT

December 16 - Dublin, Olympia SOLD OUT

December 17 - Ulster Hall, Belfast SOLD OUT

December 19 - O2 Academy, Sheffield SOLD OUT

December 21 - O2 Academy, Newcastle SOLD OUT

December 22 - O2 Academy, Newcastle SOLD OUT

Photo Credit: Jackson Whitefield





Related Articles View More Music Stories