Sam Fender Announces U.S. Tour
Sam Fender returns to the US this week to perform his latest single "Will We Talk" onThe Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, tonight, Thursday, August 1, before heading to Chicago for his highly anticipated slot at Lollapalooza on Saturday, August 3at 1pm. "Will We Talk" is the fourth track off the forthcoming debut album Hypersonic Missiles, following title-track, "Play God" and breakout single "Dead Boys." The LP is due out September 13th on Interscope. Additionally, Fender has announced a fall run of North American dates kicking off this September 25 with stops in Seattle, Los Angeles, Toronto, DC, NY and more. Full list of dates below.
Pre-order the album HERE for download, CD, cassette, mini-disc, limited edition black and white vinyl, and to pre-save on streaming platforms. Head over to Sam's online store for exclusive merch and limited-edition album bundles.
This week will mark Fender's first US performances since last spring saw him play to sold-out audiences in both Los Angeles, NYC and SXSW. Fender also made his late-night TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he performed the album's title track. In addition, Fender was featured on CBS This Morning - Saturday where he spoke with CBS anchor Anthony Mason about his sudden rise in notoriety. Last November, the 25-year-old singer-songwriter from Newcastle was declared winner of the BRITs Critics' Choice award(previous winners include Adele, Sam Smith, Florence & The Machine) and recently performed alongside legends Bob Dylan and Neil Young at London's Hyde Park.
Sam Fender Live:
August 3 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza
August 10 - Boardmasters Festival, Newquay
August 16 - Summer Sonic, Tokyo
August 18 - Summer Sonic, Osaka
August 30 - Fusion Festival, Liverpool
August 31 - Electric Picnic, Laois Ireland
September 25 - Seattle, WA - Crocodile Cafe
September 26 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge
September 28 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
September 30 - West Hollywood, CA - Troubadour
October 3 - Dallas, TX - Dada
October 4 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits
October 6 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall
October 8 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line Music Cafe
October 10 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall
October 12 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern
October 14 - Montreal, QC - L'Astral
October 15 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair
October 17 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom
October 19 - Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg University
October 20 - Washington, DC - U Street Music Hall
November 22 - Academy, Manchester SOLD OUT
November 23 - Guild of Students, Liverpool SOLD OUT
November 26 - Rock City, Nottingham SOLD OUT
November 27 - O2 Academy, Glasgow SOLD OUT
November 28 - O2 Academy, Leeds SOLD OUT
November 30 - Dome, Brighton SOLD OUT
December 1 - O2 Academy, Bournemouth SOLD OUT
December 3 - Pavilions, Plymouth
December 4 - O2 Academy, Bristol SOLD OUT
December 5 - O2 Academy, Birmingham SOLD OUT
December 7 - O2 Academy, Newcastle SOLD OUT
December 8 - O2 Academy, Newcastle SOLD OUT
December 10 - O2 Academy Brixton, London SOLD OUT
December 11 - O2 Academy Brixton, London
December 13 - Great Hall, Cardiff SOLD OUT
December 16 - Dublin, Olympia SOLD OUT
December 17 - Ulster Hall, Belfast SOLD OUT
December 19 - O2 Academy, Sheffield SOLD OUT
December 21 - O2 Academy, Newcastle SOLD OUT
December 22 - O2 Academy, Newcastle SOLD OUT
Photo Credit: Jackson Whitefield