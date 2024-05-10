Myles Smith Releases New Single 'Stargazing'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



With a trail of mesmerized fans and over 180 million streams under his belt, singer-songwriter sensation Myles Smith is poised to captivate audiences once again with his latest single, "Stargazing." This eagerly anticipated track promises to be a celestial addition to his already stellar repertoire of soul-stirring melodies and heartfelt lyrics.

‘Stargazing’ is set to continue Myles's meteoric rise, building on the success of his debut EP, ‘You Promised A Lifetime’ and previous singles. With his latest offering, Myles invites listeners on a cosmic journey of self-discovery and introspection, inviting them to explore the depths of their emotions under the vast expanse of the night sky.

Myles says: ‘I love the idea that the person we fall in love with has been there our whole life. I first came up with the idea for Stargazing in LA earlier this year and it’s been amazing to see the journey of the track and everybody’s reactions to it.’

Hailing from Luton, Myles Smith has carved out a niche for himself in the music industry with his unique blend of folk, americana and pop influences. A virtuoso guitarist since the age of nine, Myles has garnered acclaim for his DIY approach and genuine connection with his audience. His previous releases, including the chart-topping hits "Solo" and "My Home," have solidified his position as a rising star in the music world.

2024 has already been a monumental year for Myles, who was recently announced as Apple’s Up Next Artist & Deezer’s Next Artist, and sold out his first ever headline tour across the UK, Europe and North America. Myles’ dedicated fanbase is evident, with over 1 million followers on both Instagram and TikTok and 6.7million monthly listeners on Spotify. If that wasn’t enough, he is about to embark on ‘The Slightly Less Lonely - Global Tour’, which will include stops across Manchester, Birmingham, Dublin, Glasgow and two huge headline shows at Omeara, London with the majority of shows already sold out. Tickets for the remainder of dates on sale HERE. Alongside his global tour, Myles will be supporting Tom Odell at Alexandra Palace and will be gracing the stage at a number of festivals around the world including BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend, The Great Escape, Latitude Festival, Oberkampf Festival, Pilgrimage Festival and Austin City Limits.

As anticipation builds for Myles Smith's, one thing is certain: the sky's the limit for this talented artist. Stargazing is out now!

UK + EU TOUR DATES

*SOLD OUT

May 10 G2 - Glasgow, UK*

May 11 Academy 2 - Dublin, IE*

May 14 Manchester Academy - Manchester, UK*

May 15 O2 Institute – Birmingham, UK*

May 16 The Great Escape - Brighton, UK

May 19 Omeara - London, UK*

May 20 Omeara - London, UK*

May 22 Oberkampf, Paris, France

May 23 Ancienne Belgique – Brussels, Belgium

May 25 BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend, Luton

May 26 Café v Lese – Prague, Czech Republic

May 27 Hybrydy – Warsaw, Poland

May 30 John Dee – Oslo, Norway

May 31 Debaser – Stockholm, Sweden

Jun 1 Vega – Copenhagen, Denmark

Jun 3 Frannz Club – Berlin, Germany*

Jun 4 Artheater – Cologne, Germany*

Jun 6 Tolhuistuin – Amsteram, Netherlands*

Jun 14 Bergenfest - Bergen, Norway

July 27 Latitude Festival, Suffolk, UK

Photo credit: Kyarah Boon (UK International Group)

