Jordan Davis Earns 7th Career No. 1 with 'Tucson Too Late'

Four-time 2024 ACM Awards nominee Jordan Davis tops the Country radio airplay charts (Country Aircheck/MediaBase and Billboard Country) with his co-penned single, “Tucson Too Late.”

“Tucson Too Late” marks the singer/songwriter’s seventh career No. 1 at Country radio to date and reunites the award-winning songwriting team of Davis, Jacob Davis, Matt Jenkins, and Josh Jenkins – who also penned Davis’ award-winning hit, “Buy Dirt.” Additionally, “Tucson Too Late” becomes Davis’ fourth consecutive No. 1 single off of his breakthrough PLATINUM certified album, Bluebird Days, joining Multi-Platinum and multi-week No. 1 hits, 4x Platinum “Buy Dirt,” 2x Platinum “What My World Spins Around,” and 2x Platinum “Next Thing You Know,” which is currently nominated for ACM Single of the Year, ACM Song of the Year (Artist & Songwriter nominations) and ACM Visual Media Of The Year this week at the 59th ACM Awards on May 16.

“Thank you to everyone at country radio, my team, and thank you to the songwriters,” shares Davis of the milestone. “I will never take for granted the support you’ve all shown over and over again, especially across this latest album. The risks it’s allowed me to take in my writing and music, and the creative space that freedom has kept me in, is invaluable, and I cannot thank you all enough. Simply put, you all have changed my life, and I can’t wait to share more music with everyone soon.”

Reflective of Davis’ continued ability to capture, and perfectly crystallize, real-life snapshots, “Next Thing You Know” was praised as “another example that the Louisiana native has become known for building a catalog of songs about real-life experiences that connect with listeners…from falling in love to starting a family and overcoming challenges to discovering happiness in everyday moments” (Country Now). With more than 620M streams to date, “Next Thing You Know” was named early by critics as a “song of the year” candidate for leaving listeners “a bit breathless” (Taste of Country).

Davis has continued a series of industry milestones, from chart-topping singles to award wins and international sold-out tours since the release of Bluebird Days and his Platinum-selling debut album, Home State.

Currently on the US leg of his DAMN GOOD TIME Tour after returning from the tour’s sold-out European run, he is also on the road with Luke Combs for select stadium dates this summer. Having earned numerous award show nominations and wins including Billboard, CMT, AMA, iHeart, ACM, and CMA awards, Davis is currently working on new music and recently debuted an “unforgettable mashup” (iHeart) that “sounded perfectly blended, with a lived-in sound, as if they have collaborated for years” (Billboard) with Grammy Award-winning band, NEEDTOBREATHE, as a part of their upcoming CMT CROSSROADS episode with the band, expected in June on CMT.

Photo Credit: Harper Smith

