ENHYPEN Drop Dark Moon Special Album 'Memorabilia,' Out Now

K-pop powerhouse ENHYPEN has dropped the Dark Moon Special album MEMORABILIA.

Produced as a limited edition, MEMORABILIA marks a significant milestone as the very first physical album released based on HYBE’s Original Story. ENHYPEN’s collaboration with the DARK MOON series, a webtoon featuring characters inspired by the members that accumulated more than 180 million views globally, reaffirms the band’s position as trailblazers paving the path for the next form of entertainment.

This 6-track album musically explores the themes that resonate with both ENHYPEN and the DARK MOON series, such as ‘fateful love’ and ‘existential crisis as vampires.’ Meaning collectibles and souvenirs, MEMORABILIA also brings the original story to life through physical elements that represent the characters and the story, enriching listeners’ engagement with the series.

The lead single “Fatal Trouble” is a Rock/Ballad track that portrays the turmoil surrounding a once cherished love, disrupted by an unexpected arrival of Selen, who resembles the main female protagonist, Sooha. The track crescendos with ENHYPEN’s powerful vocal harmonies and poignant melody, culminating in an emotional outpouring.

Along with “Fatal Trouble,” MEMORABILIA features previously released tracks – “One In A Billion” (2022) and “CRIMINAL LOVE” (2023) – which capture the essence of the DARK MOON: THE BLOOD ALTAR narrative. Newly added track “Scream” embodies the boys’ ambitions to forge ahead despite the myriad of obstacles they face in navigating the boundaries between humans and vampires.

Notably, MEMORABILIA introduces ENHYPEN’s first unit tracks. “Teeth” (featuring JUNGWON, HEESEUNG, SUNOO and NI-KI) conveys the duality of vampiric power and emptiness the boys feel, while “Lucifer” (featuring JAY, JAKE and SUNGHOON) expresses the anguish of the vampire boys.

ENHYPEN stated, “MEMORABILIA is like the musical embodiment of the DARK MOON series and ENHYPEN’s narrative. The album’s genre-spanning tracks masterfully portray the diverse emotions and stories from the webtoon, adding depth and significance to the connection between ENHYPEN and the seven vampire boys.”

Earlier this month, ENHYPEN concluded the U.S. leg of their world tour, ENHYPEN WORLD TOUR ‘FATE PLUS,’ enthralling ENGENEs in 5 cities across the States. The powerhouse band is now gearing up for the Japanese leg of the tour set to kick off in June, where they will headline 11 shows in 5 cities.

About ENHYPEN:

ENHYPEN is the first boyband created by BELIFT LAB, consisting of members JUNGWON, HEESEUNG, JAY, JAKE, SUNGHOON, SUNOO, and NI-KI. Inspired by the ‘hyphen(-)’ that connects one word to another, ENHYPEN means that seven different boys connect to discover one another and grow together. Upon their official debut in November 2020, ENHYPEN broke out into the global K-pop scene and began smashing from day one with 1st Mini Album BORDER : DAY ONE, achieving the biggest first week sales for a single album among K-pop groups to debut the same year. In three years, the K-pop powerhouse came to possess three Billboard 200 Top 10 albums—3rd Mini Album MANIFESTO : DAY 1 (July 2022), 4th Mini Album DARK BLOOD (May 2023), and 5th Mini Album ORANGE BLOOD (November 2023)—which debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 6, No. 4, and No. 4 respectively. After triumphantly headlining arenas in 12 cities worldwide for their first world tour ‘MANIFESTO,’ ENHYPEN embarked on their second world tour ‘FATE,’ marking their momentous U.S. stadium debut. Armed with authentic stories in their music and multi-talented presence on stage, ENHYPEN continues to capture the attention of viewers worldwide while performing on global shows like Good Morning America and The Kelly Clarkson Show.

About BELIFT LAB:

BELIFT LAB is a label founded jointly by CJ ENM and HYBE, created with the goal of developing idol groups targeting the global market to drive the mainstreaming of K-POP while redefining and innovating the label business. Artists under this label include ENHYPEN (debuted in November of 2020) and ILLIT (debuted in March of 2024).

Photo Courtesy of HYBE&BELIFT LAB

