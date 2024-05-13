Videos: Katie Pruitt Performs Songs from New Album on CBS SATURDAY MORNINGS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician Katie Pruitt returned to “CBS Saturday Morning” this past weekend to perform three songs from her acclaimed new album, Mantras: “All My Friends,” “Worst Case Scenario” and “White Lies, White Jesus and You.”

Produced by Jake Finch and Collin Pastore (both known for their work with boygenius and Lucy Dacus), Mantras was released last month via Rounder Records (stream/purchase here). Continuing to receive widespread attention, Vulturerecently selected album track “Self Sabotage” as one of the “Best Songs of 2024 So Far” praising, “The anthem builds from a whimper to a full-throated cry, amplified by wailing electric guitars and pounding drums,” and continues, “Pruitt may fashion herself a folky country singer in the vein of her hero Brandi Carlile, but here she sounds closer to the exposed indie-rock songs of Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus.”

Watch the performances here!

Known for her powerful live performances, Pruitt is currently in the midst of an extensive headline tour with upcoming stops at Chicago’s Thalia Hall, Milwaukee’s Vivarium, St. Paul’s Amsterdam Bar & Hall and Nashville’s Brooklyn Bowl among others. She will also perform at several major festivals this year including Railbird Festival, Austin City Limits, Outside Lands and Calgary Stampede. See below for complete tour itinerary. Full details can be found at www.katiepruitt.com/tour.

Reflecting on the project, Pruitt shares, “Mantras is a full circle journey from self-sabotage to self-compassion. Writing this record forced me to stop seeking external validation from the rest of the world and turn my focus inward. After hitting a low point that caused me to seek extensive therapy, I realized I had a problem with negative self-talk. So I started writing down phrases of encouragement and repeating mantras in the mirror. Through this practice I learned how to be a kinder friend to myself and ultimately a kinder friend to others. When life gets heavy and the future feel overwhelmingly out of our control, we can learn to turn inwards and build a home inside of ourselves.”

In addition to Pruitt, Finch and Pastore, Mantras also features musicians Maggie Chaffee (strings), Dave Cohen (keys), Anthony Da Costa (guitar), Kris Donegan (guitar), Laura Epling (strings), Camille Faulkner (strings), Will Honaker (guitar, keys), Taylor Ivey (bass), Kevin McGowan (drums) and Johnny Williamson (guitar).

The new music adds to a series of breakout years for Pruitt following Expectations, of which NPR Morning Edition praised, “such clarity of expression and disarming intimacy—Expectations is aesthetically warmhearted even in its tensest moments of confrontation.” Additionally, Rolling Stone declared, “A soaring vocalist and agile guitarist, Pruitt is a dynamic new presence,” while Pitchfork proclaimed, “With stately ballads and choruses to shatter glass, the Nashville singer-songwriter’s debut builds into a record that feels deeply thoughtful and unified.”

Originally from the Atlanta suburbs and now based in Nashville, Pruitt has garnered widespread attention since her debut. She has been highlighted as a Rolling Stone “Artist You Need To Know,” one of NPR Music’s “Slingshot: 20 Artists To Watch” and has performed as part of CBS Mornings’ “Saturday Sessions” series and NPR Music’s “Tiny Desk (Home Concert)” series. In addition to numerous sold-out headline shows, Pruitt has also toured with artists such as Brandi Carlile, Indigo Girls, Shakey Graves, My Morning Jacket, American Aquarium, Lucero, City and Colour and more.

MANTRAS TRACK LIST

1. All My Friends

2. White Lies, White Jesus and You

3. Self Sabotage

4. Leading Actress

5. Jealous of the Boys

6. Blood Related

7. Naive Again

8. The Waitress

9. Worst Case Scenario

10. Phases of the Moon

11. Standstill

KATIE PRUITT CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

May 14—Toronto, ON—The Great Hall*

May 16—Ann Arbor, MI—The Ark*

May 17—Chicago, IL—Thalia Hall*

May 18—Milwaukee, WI—Vivarium*

May 19—St. Paul, MN—Amsterdam Bar & Hall*

May 23—Nashville, TN—Brooklyn Bowl*

June 1—Lexington, KY—Railbird Festival

June 7—Jacksonville, OR—Britt Festival Pavilion

June 21—East Troy, WI—Alpine Valley Music Theatre^

June 28—Hope, AK—Creekbend Café

June 29—Hope, AK—Creekbend Cafe

July 7—Calgary, Alberta—Calgary Stampede

July 19—Redmond, OR—Fairwell Festival

August 9-11—San Francisco, CA—Outside Lands

August 15—London, U.K.—The Garage

August 18—Falkenberg, Sweden—Rootsy Summer Fest

August 24—Leicester, U.K.—The Long Road

October 4-6—Austin, TX—Austin City Limits Festival

October 11-13—Austin, TX—Austin City Limits Festival

*with special guest Jack Van Cleaf

^supporting Dave Matthews Band

Photo credit: Alysse Gafkjen

