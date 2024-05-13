Amazon Music Continues New Season of 'City Sessions' with Wallows Livestream

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Amazon Music has announced that multiplatinum alt-rock trio Wallows will continue the new season of City Sessions, the new livestreamed concert series from Amazon Music.

Streaming live from the Bowery Ballroom in New York City on May 23, the episode of City Sessions will capture a special performance from Wallows on the eve of the release of their highly-anticipated forthcoming album, Model. Wallows’ City Sessions and upcoming John Congleton-produced album marks a triumphant return for the trio. Fans can watch the concert on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and Prime Video starting at 9 p.m. EDT.

Featuring some of the biggest names performing on intimate stages around the globe, City Sessions is the marquee livestreamed concert series from Amazon Music. Taking place at unique venues around the globe, the series features artists from across genres playing new music and discussing their craft with their fans. A showcase of the most exciting musical talent, City Sessions will include live broadcasts from Mexico City, London, Madrid, Bogota, Berlin, Buenos Aires, Milan, and Puerto Rico. Last season of City Sessions featured artists like RAYE, Noah Khan, Hozier, and Snoop Dogg. Additional City Sessions performances will be announced in the weeks to come.

Wallows follow last week’s Kings of Leon City Sessions performance. Streamed live from the Copperline Ranch in Nashville, the premiere episode of City Sessions’ new season captured a special concert from the iconic rock group on the eve of the release of their 9th studio album, Can We Please Have Fun, out now on Capitol Records.

Fans who aren’t able to watch City Sessions concerts live will be able to watch replays on demand via Prime Video. Customers can currently watch The Black Crowes’ pilot episode of City Sessions from earlier this year from Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn. The show documented the release of Happiness Bastards—The Black Crowes’ first album in 15 years.

In addition to their City Sessions performance, Wallows will celebrate Model and much more on their biggest global headline tour thus far. The Model Tour gets underway August 6 at Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds in Portland, OR and travels throughout North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand into December. The 45-city run will see Wallows making their debut performances at some of the world’s most famous venues, including New York City’s Madison Square Garden (August 23), Los Angeles, CA’s Kia Forum (September 12), London, England’s historic Alexandra Palace (October 22), and more. For more information, please see wallowsmusic.com.

ABOUT WALLOWS

Wallows (composed of Dylan Minnette, Braeden Lemasters and Cole Preston) have been best friends since the age of 11. They began playing music together in the LA music program Join the Band almost two decades ago and haven’t stopped since. In March 2022, the band released their Sophomore album, Tell Me That It’s Over, produced by 3x GRAMMY Award-winner Ariel Rechtshaid (Vampire Weekend, Haim, Adele). TMTIO saw Wallows continuing on their ever-evolving journey of sonic exploration, fusing a vast array of musical ideas – from lo-fi post-punk and indie-folk to early ’90s dance-pop psychedelia – into their own one-of-a-kind creative vision. TMTIO marked the full-length follow-up to Wallows’ hugely popular 2019 debut album, Nothing Happens, produced by GRAMMY Award-winner John Congleton (St. Vincent, Sharon Van Etten). Featuring the 3x Platinum single “Are You Bored Yet? (feat. Clairo),” the album proved to be one of that year’s highest streamed debuts and has since gone on to be certified Gold in the US. In the live space, Wallows have headlined sold out shows around the globe and have performed at marquee festivals such as Coachella, Lollapalooza, Reading and Leeds, and more.

ABOUT AMAZON MUSIC

Amazon Music is an immersive audio entertainment service that connects fans, artists, and creators through music, podcasts, and culture. Amazon Music brings fans closer to what they love, with curated and personalized playlists, artist livestreams, artist merch, and Amazon Exclusive podcasts. Prime members get access to over 100 million songs in shuffle mode, All-Access playlists, plus the largest catalog of top ad-free podcasts, included with their membership. Customers can upgrade to Amazon Music Unlimited for full, on-demand access to 100 million songs in HD and a growing catalog of Ultra HD and Spatial audio. Anyone can listen to Amazon Music by downloading the free Amazon Music app, or wherever they listen to music including Alexa-enabled devices. Learn more at www.amazonmusic.com.

Comments